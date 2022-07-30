New York Yankees
Aaron Judge becomes second fastest to 200 home runs Aaron Judge becomes second fastest to 200 home runs
New York Yankees

Aaron Judge becomes second fastest to 200 home runs

55 mins ago

Aaron Judge became the second-fastest player in major league history to reach 200 career home runs, and the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 8-2 on Saturday.

Aaron Judge swats 42nd HR of the season, 200th of his career

Aaron Judge swats 42nd HR of the season, 200th of his career
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hits his 42nd home run of the season, which was the 200th of his career, against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

Judge, who became the first player in the majors this season to reach 40 homers Friday, fouled off two breaking balls from starter Jonathan Heasley before sending a 2-2 fastball into the right-center field seats for a two-run drive in the second inning. It was one of his two hits, and he also walked twice.

The 6-foot-7 slugger’s 200th homer came in his 671st career game, just behind Philadelphia's Ryan Howard, who achieved the feat in 2009 in 658 games.

Judge has 42 homers this season and is on pace for 67. He is tied with Sammy Sosa and two behind Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire for the most before Aug. 1 in MLB history. Bonds holds the single-season record with 73 homers in 2001.

A free agent at the end of the season, Judge has nine homers and 21 RBIs with a .447 batting average in 10 games since the All-Star break. After hitting just one homer in his first 13 games, Judge has connected for 36 over his last 79 games and is on pace to surpass Roger Maris’ club record of 61, set in 1961.

Reporting by Associated Press.

Get more from New York Yankees Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
MLB trade deadline tracker: Castillo to Seattle, Dodgers nab reliever
Major League Baseball

MLB trade deadline tracker: Castillo to Seattle, Dodgers nab reliever

1 hour ago
MLB odds: How Luis Castillo, Benintendi trades impact World Series odds
Major League Baseball

MLB odds: How Luis Castillo, Benintendi trades impact World Series odds

4 hours ago
Aaron Judge's Yankee heroics put him on par with Mickey Mantle
Major League Baseball

Aaron Judge's Yankee heroics put him on par with Mickey Mantle

1 day ago
Andrew Benintendi's first whirlwind day as a Yankee
Major League Baseball

Andrew Benintendi's first whirlwind day as a Yankee

1 day ago
Yankees, Mets playing like they're headed to Subway World Series
Major League Baseball

Yankees, Mets playing like they're headed to Subway World Series

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes