Major League Baseball
Aaron Ashby Breaks Postseason Record For Scoreless Innings By A Reliever
Major League Baseball

Aaron Ashby Breaks Postseason Record For Scoreless Innings By A Reliever

Updated Oct. 28, 2026 12:16 a.m. ET

Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Aaron Ashby broke Andrew Miller’s record for scoreless innings by a reliever in one postseason with a 1-2-3 ninth in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

Ashby followed with a scoreless 10th and the first out of the 11th, getting him to 18 innings scoreless in nine postseason appearances. Milwaukee was tied 2-2 with Tampa Bay going into the 12th inning. 

The Brewers led the series 3-0 and were a victory away from the first World Series title in franchise history.

Ashby, who was 13-3 with a 3.12 ERA in 71 relief appearances during the season, has been untouchable in October. He’s allowed five hits, walked three and has 20 strikeouts.

Miller had the longest streak of consecutive scoreless relief innings within one postseason with 16 in 2016 for Cleveland. Including the regular season, Ashby has thrown a career-best 22 2/3 straight scoreless innings.

Ashby had struggled in the postseason before this one. He allowed nine runs — eight earned — in 9 1/3 playoff innings over 10 appearances in 2021, 2024 and 2025.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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