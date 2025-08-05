Major League Baseball
2025 MLB Odds: Bettors Believe Detroit Tigers Can Win AL Pennant
Published Aug. 5, 2025 10:55 a.m. ET

Is 2025 the year of the Tiger? 

Bettors at one sportsbook would certainly argue that's the case when it comes to the AL Pennant race, because at BetMGM, they're backing Detroit in a big way.

At +340, the Tigers are the favorite to win the AL.

They also have the highest ticket at 22.1% and the highest handle at 19.4%.

And if you guessed that Detroit is BetMGM's biggest liability when it comes to this market, you were right.

But will bettors' enthusiasm translate to them winning the league? Let's dive into one expert's insight after taking a look at some of the Tigers' other odds at BetMGM as of Aug. 5.

World Series
+900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

American League Central Winner
-10000 (bet $10 to win $10.10 total)

World Series: Division of Winning Team
AL Central: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

World Series: League of Winning Team
American: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

ALCS: Division of Winning Team
AL Central: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Are the 66-48 Tigers actually a good bet to win the AL — especially since they're in a league with contenders like the Yankees and Blue Jays?

According to FOX MLB writer Rowan Kavner, the organization fell slightly short of beefing up its roster with the necessary pieces at the trade deadline to make a real push.

"Considering they’ve been one of the best teams in baseball all year, I expected them to more meaningfully address their deficiencies," Kavner wrote about the Tigers' trade deadline moves. "They could have used an elite piece at the back end. Instead, they opted to address their pitching issues with quantity over quality, favoring slight upgrades over major upside. 

"They should still cruise to a division title, but this felt like an opportunity missed."

