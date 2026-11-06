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how to watch providence vs nebraska
College Basketball

How to Watch Providence vs. Nebraska: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Nov. 7, 2026 9:08 a.m. ET

The Providence Friars and the Nebraska Cornhuskers meet on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Nebraska opened its season against Le Moyne on Nov. 2. Providence rebuilt its roster with transfers, including Malik Mack from Georgetown, Miles Byrd from San Diego State and Ryan Sabol from Buffalo.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Providence vs. Nebraska

Players To Watch

Malik Mack averaged 13.6 points and 4.1 assists in 34 starts at Georgetown last season before transferring to Providence. The 6-foot-2 guard scored as many as 24 points in a game.

Mack shot 38.1 percent from the field and 29.8 percent from 3-point range, so his playmaking matters more than his shooting. He played 32.4 minutes a night in the Big East and knows the league Providence plays in. He began his career at Harvard before two seasons at Georgetown. Count his assists against his turnovers.

Providence's 6-foot-6 transfer started all 33 games at San Diego State last season and averaged 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He scored as many as 24 points in a game.

Byrd's size on the wing gives Providence a versatile defender against Nebraska's shooters. He shot 40.5 percent from the field and played 28.1 minutes a night for the Aztecs. Providence will also lean on him for rebounding from the guard spot. Watch which Nebraska scorer he spends the most time guarding.

Nebraska's leading scorer averaged 18.1 points per game last season and made 41.6 percent of his 3-point attempts. He started all 35 games and scored as many as 33 in a game.

Sandfort also averaged 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He played his first two college seasons at Iowa before transferring to Nebraska. His 3-point attempts are the matchup to track.

Damon Wilkinson shot 58.9 percent from the field at South Dakota State last season, averaging 13.9 points and 6.4 rebounds. The 6-foot-11 forward joined Nebraska as a senior transfer.

Providence's frontcourt includes 6-foot-11 Arrinten Page from Northwestern, so this is a size-on-size matchup inside. Wilkinson scored as many as 24 points in a game and played 23.8 minutes a night. He started 19 of 32 games for the Jackrabbits and averaged 1.3 assists. Look for Nebraska to feed him in the post.

Providence vs. Nebraska Odds

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