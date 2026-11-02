College Basketball
How to watch Montana vs. Oregon
College Basketball

How to Watch Montana vs. Oregon: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Nov. 2, 2026 4:49 p.m. ET

The Montana Grizzlies visit the Oregon Ducks on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, at 10 p.m. ET from Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. Both teams enter the game 0-0.

Oregon rebuilt its rotation with transfers, including Fred Payne from Boston College, Tyrone Riley IV from San Francisco and Andrew Meadow from Boise State. Montana returns starters Tyler Thompson and Kenyon Aguino.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Montana vs. Oregon

Players To Watch

Montana's returning starter made 40.1 percent of his 3-point attempts last season and started all 33 games he played. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 8.4 points and 4.0 rebounds.

Thompson's shooting gives Montana a way to stretch an Oregon defense full of new pieces. He scored as many as 21 points in a game and played 29.3 minutes per night, and Montana will need his outside shooting to keep the game close. Track his 3-point attempts against the Ducks.

Kenyon Aguino shot 55.4 percent from the field while starting all 34 games for Montana last season. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 8.4 points and 4.2 rebounds and scored as many as 24 in a game.

Oregon's frontcourt includes 6-foot-10 Malique Ewin, who was declared eligible on Oct. 25 after transferring from Arkansas. Aguino's efficiency inside gets a real test against that size. He played 23.5 minutes per game as a freshman last season and made 30.3 percent of his 3-point attempts. Watch how Montana gets him touches near the basket.

Oregon's top transfer scorer averaged 15.8 points per game at Boston College last season and started 30 of 31 games. He played 34.7 minutes a night and added 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Payne shot 39.9 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from 3-point range at BC, so efficiency is the next step for him in Eugene. He scored as many as 26 points in a game. His shot selection in his first regular-season game for Oregon is the thing to track.

Tyrone Riley IV started all 31 games at San Francisco last season, averaging 12.2 points and 4.8 rebounds. The 6-foot-6 guard shot 47.2 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3-point range.

Riley's size on the wing gives Oregon a matchup advantage against Montana's guards, and he can score from all three levels. He is in his first season with the Ducks after two years at San Francisco. He scored as many as 23 points in a game and played 31.8 minutes a night for the Dons. Count his rebounds from the wing.

Montana vs. Oregon Odds

share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Inside Villanova And Notre Dame's 'Once-In-An-Eternity' Basketball Games In Rome

Inside Villanova And Notre Dame's 'Once-In-An-Eternity' Basketball Games In Rome

recommended
  1. COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: Dribbles, Photos And Jokes: Pope Visits With Teams Ahead Of Eternal City Tip-Off

    Dribbles, Photos And Jokes: Pope Visits With Teams Ahead Of Eternal City Tip-Off

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: Irish Edge Wildcats: Notre Dame Outlasts Villanova 74–72 in Season Opener In Rome

    Irish Edge Wildcats: Notre Dame Outlasts Villanova 74–72 in Season Opener In Rome

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: Villanova, Notre Dame Men's College Basketball: All-Time Starting 5

    Villanova, Notre Dame Men's College Basketball: All-Time Starting 5

  2. COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: Rule Changes That Will Affect The 2026-2027 College Basketball Season

    Rule Changes That Will Affect The 2026-2027 College Basketball Season

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: NCAA Bid To Block 30 Athletes From Playing Denied By Kentucky Judge

    NCAA Bid To Block 30 Athletes From Playing Denied By Kentucky Judge

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: Coaching Changes That Will Impact The 2026-27 Men's College Basketball Season

    Coaching Changes That Will Impact The 2026-27 Men's College Basketball Season

  3. COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: 10 Most Historic Venues To Host A Men's College Basketball Ahead Of Rome Opener

    10 Most Historic Venues To Host A Men's College Basketball Ahead Of Rome Opener

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: UConn Coach Dan Hurley Signs Extension That Keeps Him Under Contract Through 2032

    UConn Coach Dan Hurley Signs Extension That Keeps Him Under Contract Through 2032

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: College Basketball Rankings: Florida, Duke Highlight Men's Preseason Top 25

    College Basketball Rankings: Florida, Duke Highlight Men's Preseason Top 25

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE BASKETBALL trending
COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: Dribbles, Photos And Jokes: Pope Visits With Teams Ahead Of Eternal City Tip-Off
Dribbles, Photos And Jokes: Pope Visits With Teams Ahead Of Eternal City Tip-Off
COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: Irish Edge Wildcats: Notre Dame Outlasts Villanova 74–72 in Season Opener In Rome
Irish Edge Wildcats: Notre Dame Outlasts Villanova 74–72 in Season Opener In Rome
COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: Villanova, Notre Dame Men's College Basketball: All-Time Starting 5
Villanova, Notre Dame Men's College Basketball: All-Time Starting 5
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Cowboys vs Colts on FOX One Watch Cowboys vs ColtsWatch Rams vs Commanders on FOX One Watch Rams vs CommandersWatch Giants vs Eagles on FOX One Watch Giants vs EaglesWatch Raiders vs 49ers on FOX One Watch Raiders vs 49ersWatch Cardinals vs Seahawks on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs SeahawksWatch Packers vs Patriots on FOX One Watch Packers vs Patriots
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes