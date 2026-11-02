How to Watch Montana vs. Oregon: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Montana Grizzlies visit the Oregon Ducks on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, at 10 p.m. ET from Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. Both teams enter the game 0-0.

Oregon rebuilt its rotation with transfers, including Fred Payne from Boston College, Tyrone Riley IV from San Francisco and Andrew Meadow from Boise State. Montana returns starters Tyler Thompson and Kenyon Aguino.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Montana vs. Oregon

When: Monday, November 2, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Montana's returning starter made 40.1 percent of his 3-point attempts last season and started all 33 games he played. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 8.4 points and 4.0 rebounds.

Thompson's shooting gives Montana a way to stretch an Oregon defense full of new pieces. He scored as many as 21 points in a game and played 29.3 minutes per night, and Montana will need his outside shooting to keep the game close. Track his 3-point attempts against the Ducks.

Kenyon Aguino shot 55.4 percent from the field while starting all 34 games for Montana last season. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 8.4 points and 4.2 rebounds and scored as many as 24 in a game.

Oregon's frontcourt includes 6-foot-10 Malique Ewin, who was declared eligible on Oct. 25 after transferring from Arkansas. Aguino's efficiency inside gets a real test against that size. He played 23.5 minutes per game as a freshman last season and made 30.3 percent of his 3-point attempts. Watch how Montana gets him touches near the basket.

Oregon's top transfer scorer averaged 15.8 points per game at Boston College last season and started 30 of 31 games. He played 34.7 minutes a night and added 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Payne shot 39.9 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from 3-point range at BC, so efficiency is the next step for him in Eugene. He scored as many as 26 points in a game. His shot selection in his first regular-season game for Oregon is the thing to track.

Tyrone Riley IV started all 31 games at San Francisco last season, averaging 12.2 points and 4.8 rebounds. The 6-foot-6 guard shot 47.2 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3-point range.

Riley's size on the wing gives Oregon a matchup advantage against Montana's guards, and he can score from all three levels. He is in his first season with the Ducks after two years at San Francisco. He scored as many as 23 points in a game and played 31.8 minutes a night for the Dons. Count his rebounds from the wing.

Montana vs. Oregon Odds