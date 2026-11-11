College Basketball
How to watch Marquette vs. Michigan
College Basketball

How to Watch Marquette vs. Michigan: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Nov. 11, 2026 9:47 a.m. ET

The Marquette Golden Eagles visit the No. 16 Michigan Wolverines on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET from Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

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Michigan went 37-3 last season but has already lost once this year, falling to No. 20 after an 85-77 loss at UConn on Nov. 6. Marquette is coming off a 12-20 season and has opened 2-0 with wins over Mercyhurst and Detroit Mercy, so a road game against a ranked Big Ten team is its first real measuring stick.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Michigan

Players To Watch

Eight assists and four steals against Detroit showed how Marquette's sophomore guard can run a game without needing to score. Nigel James Jr. has 11 assists and just one turnover in 44 minutes, and he has been in the starting lineup each night for the unbeaten Golden Eagles.

He averaged 16.4 points last season with a high of 38, so the scoring is in there. He is 5-for-12 from the field so far. Michigan has turned it over 23 times through its first two games. Pressure on the ball from him could hand Marquette extra possessions.

Trey McKenney scored 22 points in Friday's 85-77 loss at UConn, his second straight game with at least 17 as a Michigan starter. He is 7-for-15 from 3-point range, has not missed any of his six free throws and has played 71 minutes.

He came off the bench in all 34 of his games last season and averaged 9.6 points, so the move into the lineup has doubled his scoring. Marquette has held opponents to 9-for-55 shooting from 3-point range. That perimeter defense is the matchup to follow when he gets loose behind the arc.

Marquette vs. Michigan Odds

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