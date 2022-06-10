PGA Tour Tiger Woods joins LeBron, Jordan as latest billionaire athlete 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tiger Woods has officially joined LeBron James and Michael Jordan as one of only three billionaire athletes in the world.

Forbes is now estimating that Woods' net worth is at least $1 billion, according to the magazine’s earnings update for the golf superstar.

James, the first active NBA player to make Forbes' list, was estimated to be worth over $1 billion just last week, while Jordan didn't make the list until 2014 — more than a decade after he retired.

Woods, who is tied for the most PGA Tour event wins in history with 82, has made around $1.7 billion in his 27-year career with less than 10% of his net worth coming from his golf salary. His sponsorship and endorsement deals through Nike, TaylorMade, Gatorade, Monster Energy and Rolex, along with his ownership of TGR Design, TGR Live (an event company) and TGR Ventures, have all largely contributed.

Woods also recently purchased a stake in PopStroke, a minigolf company with locations across Florida.

The news of Woods' billionaire status comes shortly after he reportedly turned down a "high nine digits" offer to play in the Saudi Arabian-funded golf league LIV Golf in order to continue playing on the PGA Tour.

Woods previously led Forbes' list of highest paid athletes for 10 straight years, ending in 2012. In the last year, the 46-year-old earned $68 million in off-course income after hardly playing due to his severe car crash in February 2021 .

Woods most recently withdrew from the PGA Championship in May, and then announced that he won't be participating in the 2022 U.S. Open.

However, the 15-time major champion is optimistic that he'll be ready to play before the Open Championship, which begins July 14.

