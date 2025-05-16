PGA Tour
Si Woo Kim hits, then celebrates longest hole-in-one in major championship history
Updated May. 16, 2025 9:49 p.m. ET

Not many golfers can say they've hit a hole-in-one on the PGA Tour. Now Si Woo Kim can say that he's done it six times — and twice at a major championship after his most recent ace Friday.

In the PGA Championship, the 29-year-old Kim teed off from the longest par-3 at Quail Hollow. After holding his follow-through for a beat, he leaned over, as if guiding the ball with his mind, and watched it bounce onto the green and head straight for the pin. 

After it landed in the cup, an excited Kim threw his club in the air and started running in celebration.

Kim hit 5-wood on the 252-yard sixth hole, making it the longest hole-in-one in major championship history. 

There was no need telling him who had the previous record — it was Kim last year at Royal Troon.

"Last record was me, too, because I’ve kind of made similar number at Royal Troon, so that was longest maybe major history hole-in-one," he said.

His ace at the British Open last year was on the 238-yard 17th hole at Troon.

"Yeah, it’s exciting," he said. "I hit it like right exactly how I wanted. So it was cool and then it was pretty memorable hole-in-one in major."

His six holes-in-one are the most from any golfer on the Tour since 2016. The South Korean finished the day 7-under 64 and in a tie for second place.

Jhonattan Vegas was in front for the first time in a major and didn't back down Friday. Vegas cruised through the back nine at muggy Quail Hollow and was 10-under par until he missed a 3-foot putt on 18 and ended an otherwise splendid day with a double bogey for an even-par 70, giving him a two-shot lead.

He was at 8-under 134, two ahead of Matthieu Pavon of France (65), former U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick (68) and Kim.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

