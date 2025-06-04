'High likelihood' next U.S. Open will be Phil Mickelson's last

LIV Golf
Updated Jun. 4, 2025 4:13 p.m. ET

After he shocked the golf world four years ago by winning the PGA Championship at age 50, Phil Mickelson had a moment of honest self-assessment. "It’s very possible that this is the last tournament I ever win. Like if I’m being realistic," Mickelson said on that triumphant Sunday at Kiawah Island.

Mickelson hasn't won since, and while he wasn't eager to reflect Wednesday on a career that includes six major titles and just as many famous near-misses, he indicated his competitive future is limited.

He said he wants to help his teammates on LIV's HyFlyers squad and would step away if he's no longer doing that.

"I’m also going to be 55 in a couple weeks, so I want to be realistic there, too. I want this team to succeed. I don’t want to hold it back," Mickelson said. "If I’m holding it back, then it’s time for me to move on and get somebody else in here."

Mickelson also acknowledged the possibility that Oakmont will be his last U.S. Open. He has a record six runner-up finishes at the national championship, the only major he hasn't won.

"There’s a high likelihood that it will be," Mickelson said, "but I haven’t really thought about it too much." 

The USGA gave Mickelson a special exemption to the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, which he ultimately didn't need because he won at Kiawah a month earlier. Nonetheless, the U.S. Open historically does not grant more than one special exemption to any player, and Mickelson has missed the past three U.S. Open cuts. He remains exempt for the other three majors as a past champion.

Mickelson has won six major tournaments in his professional career, which began all the way back in 1992. He won the Masters in 2004, 2006 and 2010, the PGA Championship in 2005 and 2021 and The Open Championship in 2013, but has yet to win the U.S. Open. 

"Lefty" has finished second at the U.S. Open on six occasions: 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009 and 2013. Mickelson has been attempting to finish off the last leg of the grand slam since 2014, following his victory at The Open the year prior.

The U.S. Open will be played from June 12 through June 15 at Oakmont Country Club.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

