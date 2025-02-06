LIV Golf How to watch LIV Golf Riyadh 2025: Date, time, TV channels, streaming Updated Feb. 6, 2025 9:44 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LIV Golf's first event of the season kicks off this week in Riyadh. Keep reading for more information on dates, times, how to watch, and more.

When is LIV Golf Riyadh?

The first tournament of the season will kick off on Thursday, February 6 and run until Saturday, February 8th, 2025. Round 1 tees off at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where is LIV Golf Riyadh being played?

This tournament is played at the Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia. This is the first time that LIV Golf has played a tournament here.

How can I watch LIV Golf Riyadh? What channel will it be on?

The LIV Golf Riyadh tournament will be broadcast on FS1 and FS2. Here's how you can watch each round:

Round 1 (Thursday, February 6) - FS2

Round 2 (Friday, February 7) - FS2

Round 3 (Saturday, February 8) - FS1 and FS2

How can I stream LIV Golf Riyadh?

The LIV Golf Riyadh tournament will be available for streaming on the FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com.

Who is playing in LIV Golf Riyadh?

Thirteen top-tier teams featuring world-class golfers like Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm are making their first appearance in this exciting city. This tournament marks the start of Jon Rahm's title defense from last season.

share

Get more from LIV Golf Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more