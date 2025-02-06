How to watch LIV Golf Riyadh 2025: Date, time, TV channels, streaming
LIV Golf's first event of the season kicks off this week in Riyadh. Keep reading for more information on dates, times, how to watch, and more.
When is LIV Golf Riyadh?
The first tournament of the season will kick off on Thursday, February 6 and run until Saturday, February 8th, 2025. Round 1 tees off at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday.
Where is LIV Golf Riyadh being played?
This tournament is played at the Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia. This is the first time that LIV Golf has played a tournament here.
How can I watch LIV Golf Riyadh? What channel will it be on?
The LIV Golf Riyadh tournament will be broadcast on FS1 and FS2. Here's how you can watch each round:
- Round 1 (Thursday, February 6) - FS2
- Round 2 (Friday, February 7) - FS2
- Round 3 (Saturday, February 8) - FS1 and FS2
How can I stream LIV Golf Riyadh?
The LIV Golf Riyadh tournament will be available for streaming on the FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com.
Who is playing in LIV Golf Riyadh?
Thirteen top-tier teams featuring world-class golfers like Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm are making their first appearance in this exciting city. This tournament marks the start of Jon Rahm's title defense from last season.
-
How to watch LIV Golf: 2025 dates, times, TV channels, streaming
What is LIV Golf? Format, everything to know about the 2025 season
LIV Golf players now have their own path to U.S. Open exemption
-
2025 LIV Golf Riyadh odds, predictions: Favorites, picks from the field
Night golf? Night golf. LIV Golf season opener to be played under the lights
-
How to watch LIV Golf: 2025 dates, times, TV channels, streaming
What is LIV Golf? Format, everything to know about the 2025 season
LIV Golf players now have their own path to U.S. Open exemption
-
2025 LIV Golf Riyadh odds, predictions: Favorites, picks from the field
Night golf? Night golf. LIV Golf season opener to be played under the lights