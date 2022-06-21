PGA Tour
LIV: Brooks Koepka latest golfer joining Saudi series LIV: Brooks Koepka latest golfer joining Saudi series
PGA Tour

LIV: Brooks Koepka latest golfer joining Saudi series

1 hour ago

Brooks Koepka, one of the first players to denounce a rival league for only 48 players, is the latest PGA Tour player to sign on with Saudi-funded LIV Golf series, The Associated Press has learned.

A person briefed on Koepka’s decision told the AP said he still would be able to compete on the PGA Tour until he hits a shot on the LIV Golf circuit. The person spoke on condition of anonymity without authorization to speak on behalf of the tour.

The Daily Telegraph in the UK first reported Koepka’s decision.

Koepka remained in the field for the Travelers Championship, though he was not at a player meeting Tuesday morning at the TPC River Highlands. The next LIV Golf event starts June 30 outside Portland, Oregon.

Koepka was the second player, behind Rory McIlroy, who spoke out against a rival league in March 2020 when he told the AP, "I have a hard time believing golf should be about just 48 players."

"Money isn’t going to change my life," Koepka said at the time.

The proposed rival league was different from LIV Golf, presented as the "Premier Golf League" though still relying on Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. Greg Norman and LIV Golf took the idea of 48-man fields, no cuts with a team component.

LIV Golf has not announced Koepka’s signing amid speculation that a few others were soon to join. ESPN Deportes reported over the weekend that Abraham Ancer of Mexico also was signing. Ancer is No. 20 in the world with one PGA Tour victory.

Koepka gives LIV Golf a big name with his four major titles — back-to-back in the U.S. Open (2017-18) and PGA Championship (2018-19), though his game has been in decline since then because of a series of injuries.

His last victory was the Phoenix Open in February 2021 and he has fallen to No. 19 in the world. In the majors this year, he missed the cut at the Masters and has finished out of the top 50 in the PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

Reporting by the Associated Press

Get more from PGA Tour Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
U.S. Open 2022: Matt Fitzpatrick hangs on to win
PGA Tour

U.S. Open 2022: Matt Fitzpatrick hangs on to win

1 day ago
PGA odds: U.S. Open final round lines and best bets
Golf - PGA - U.S. Open - 6/16/2022

PGA odds: U.S. Open final round lines and best bets

2 days ago
U.S. Open 2022: LIV Golf could force PGA to reassess traditions
PGA Tour

U.S. Open 2022: LIV Golf could force PGA to reassess traditions

4 days ago
PGA odds: An oddsmaker's take on the 2022 U.S. Open and LIV Golf
Golf - PGA - U.S. Open - 6/16/2022

PGA odds: An oddsmaker's take on the 2022 U.S. Open and LIV Golf

5 days ago
LIV Golf: Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka critical of Saudi-funded series
PGA Tour

LIV Golf: Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka critical of Saudi-funded series

6 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes