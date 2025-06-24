LIV Golf
How to watch LIV Golf UK 2025: Schedule, start time, TV channels, tee times, streaming

Updated Jul. 25, 2025 10:17 a.m. ET

LIV Golf now heads to JCB Golf and Country Club in Rocester, England. Keep reading for more information on dates, times, how to watch and more (all times Eastern).

When is LIV Golf UK?

The 11th event of the LIV Golf 2025 season tees off on Friday, July 25th and is played until Sunday, July 27th, 2025.

Check out the best shots from LIV Golf Andalucía, featuring stars like Taylor Gooch, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and more!

Where is LIV Golf UK being played?

LIV Golf UK will be played at the JCB Golf and Country Club in Rocester, England.

How can I watch LIV Golf UK? What channel will it be on?

The LIV Golf UK tournament will be broadcast on FS1, FS2, FOX and the FOX Sports App. Here's how you can watch each round:

  • Round 1 (Friday, July 25th) – 8 a.m. ET (FS2)
  • Round 2 (Saturday, July 26th) – 8 a.m. ET (FS1)
  • Round 2 (Saturday, July 26th) – 10 a.m. ET (FOX)
  • Round 3 (Sunday, July 27th) – 8 a.m. ET (FS1)

What are the LIV Golf UK Tee Times?

  • Round 1: Friday, July 25th at 8:05 a.m. ET
  • Round 2: Saturday, July 26th at 8:05 a.m. ET
  • Round 3: Sunday, July 27th at 8:05 a.m. ET
How can I stream LIV Golf UK?

The LIV Golf UK tournament will be available for streaming on the FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com.

Who is playing at LIV Golf UK?

Players like Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Sam Horsefield will be showcasing their talents in front of a home crowd in England. Defending champion Jon Rahm will also be looking to uphold his title.

Check out our guide on how to watch all LIV Golf events.

