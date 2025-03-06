LIV Golf How to watch LIV Golf Singapore 2025: Date, time, TV channels, streaming Published Mar. 13, 2025 9:34 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LIV Golf returns to Singapore on March 14, bringing a festival of golf unlike any other. Last time, Brooks Koepka and Ripper GC dominated the field—will they go back-to-back? Keep reading for all the details on dates, times, how to watch, and more (all times Eastern).

When is LIV Golf Singapore?

The fourth event of the LIV Golf 2025 season tees off on Friday, March 14th and is played until Sunday, March 16th, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIV Golf Hong Kong: Final Round Highlights | LIV on FOX Check out the thrilling recap of the Final Round at LIV Golf Hong Kong, where top players like Paul Casey, Sergio García, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, and more battled it out.

Where is LIV Golf Singapore being played?

LIV Golf Hong Kong will be played at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

How can I watch LIV Golf Singapore? What channel will it be on?

The LIV Golf Singapore tournament will be broadcast on FS1, FS2 and the FOX Sports app. Here's how you can watch each round:

Round 1 (Friday, March 14) - 12 a.m. ET (FS1)

Round 2 (Friday, March 14) - 9 p.m. ET (FS2)

Round 2 (Friday, March 14) - 11 p.m. ET (FS1)

Round 3 (Saturday, March 15) - 9 p.m. ET (FS2)

Round 3 (Saturday, March 15) - 10:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

How can I stream LIV Golf Singapore?

The LIV Golf Singapore tournament will be available for streaming on the FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com .

Who is playing in LIV Golf Singapore?

Brooks Koepka and Ripper GC will be looking to win for the second year in a row, as they battle it out along with thirteen top-tier teams.

Check out our guide on how to watch all LIV Golf events .

share

Get more from LIV Golf Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more