How to watch LIV Golf Indianapolis 2025: Schedule, start time, TV channels, tee times, streaming

LIV Golf now heads to The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana. Keep reading for more information on dates, times, how to watch and more (all times Eastern).

When is LIV Golf Indianapolis?

The 13th event of the LIV Golf 2025 season tees off on Friday, August 15th and is played until Sunday, August 17th, 2025.

Where is LIV Golf Indianapolis being played?

LIV Golf Indianapolis will be played at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana.

How can I watch LIV Golf Indianapolis? What channel will it be on?

The LIV Golf Indianapolis tournament will be broadcast on FS1, FOX and the FOX Sports App. Here's how you can watch each round:

What are the LIV Golf Indianapolis Tee Times?

Round 1: Friday, August 15th at 12:05 p.m. ET

Round 2: Saturday, August 16th at 11:05 a.m. ET

Round 3: Sunday, August 17th at 10:05 a.m. ET

How can I stream LIV Golf Indianapolis?

The LIV Golf Indianapolis tournament will be available for streaming on the FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com.

Who is playing at LIV Golf Indianapolis?

LIV Golf’s biggest stars are set to tee it up in Indianapolis, with Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Joaquin Niemann headlining the field. The 54-player roster also features major champions, rising talents, and international standouts from across the league’s 13 teams.

