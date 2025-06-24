LIV Golf How to watch LIV Golf Chicago 2025: Schedule, start time, TV channels, tee times, streaming Updated Aug. 8, 2025 10:16 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LIV Golf now heads to Bolingbrook Golf Club in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Keep reading for more information on dates, times, how to watch and more (all times Eastern).

When is LIV Golf Chicago?

The 12th event of the LIV Golf 2025 season tees off on Friday, August 8th and is played until Sunday, August 10th, 2025.

Dean Burmester nails incredible hole-in-one on 14th hole at LIV Golf Korea

Where is LIV Golf Chicago being played?

LIV Golf Chicago will be played at the Bolingbrook Golf Club in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

How can I watch LIV Golf Chicago? What channel will it be on?

The LIV Golf Chicago tournament will be broadcast on FS1, FOX, FS2, and the FOX Sports App. Here's how you can watch each round:

Round 1 (Friday, August 8th) – 12 p.m. ET (FS1)

Round 1 (Friday, August 8th) – 2 p.m. ET (FOX)

Round 2 (Saturday, August 9th) – 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Round 2 (Saturday, August 9th) – 3 p.m. ET (FS2)

Round 3 (Sunday, August 10th) – 10 a.m. ET (FS2)

Round 3 (Sunday, August 10th) – 12 p.m. ET (FOX)

What are the LIV Golf Chicago Tee Times?

Round 1: Friday, August 8th at 12:05 p.m. ET

Round 2: Saturday, August 9th at 1:05 p.m. ET

Round 3: Sunday, August 10th at 10:05 a.m. ET

ADVERTISEMENT

How can I stream LIV Golf Chicago?

The LIV Golf Chicago tournament will be available for streaming on the FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com.

Who is playing at LIV Golf Chicago?

Golf fans can expect a star-studded field at LIV Golf Chicago, featuring Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and 12 other major champions with 28 titles between them. Rahm returns to Bolingbrook after winning the 2024 individual crown there, but it’s Joaquin Niemann (currently atop the 2025 standings) who has a chance to seal the season title with a strong showing.

Check out our guide on how to watch all LIV Golf events .

share

Get more from the LIV Golf Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more