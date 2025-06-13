PGA Tour
How to watch the 2025 U.S. Open: Schedule, TV channels, streaming, dates for Round 2

Updated Jun. 13, 2025 9:03 a.m. ET

The 2025 U.S. Open is off to a memorable start! The 2025 U.S. Open is well underway! J.J. Spaun ended Thursday's round with the outright lead at -4, but many others are in the mix, including Brooks Koepka and Thirston Lawrence. Check out everything you need to know about watching the 2025 U.S. Open for Friday's round and beyond. 

When does Round 2 of the 2025 U.S. Open start?

The second round starts on Friday, June 13, 2025, with early-morning tee times beginning at 6:45 a.m. ET.

How can I watch the 2025 U.S. Open? What channels will it be on?

The 2025 U.S. Open will be available across several different channels and platforms. On TV, you can watch the U.S. Open on NBC and USA Network. Here's how you can tune in on each day:

  • Friday, June 13th: 6:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET (Peacock), 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET (NBC)
  • Saturday, June 14th: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET (USA Network), 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
  • Sunday, June 15th: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET (USA Network), 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. (NBC)

How can I stream the 2025 U.S. Open or watch without cable?

The 2025 PGA Championship can be streamed on USOpen.com, the USGA App, Peacock and the NBC Sports app / NBCSports.com.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch the U.S. Open on your local NBC station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

Second Round Featured Groups Tee Times

  • 7:18 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka
  • 7:29 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson
  • 7:40 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
  • 1:03 p.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 1:14 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau
  • 1:25 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy

What is the 2025 U.S. Open Schedule?

Below is the daily schedule of events and how to watch. All times Eastern.

Second Round - Friday, June 13th

  • U.S. Open All-Access: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Peacock)
  • Featured Groups: 7:17 a.m. & 1:02 p.m. (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA App)
  • Round 2 Broadcast: 6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Peacock)

Third Round - Saturday, June 14th

  • U.S. Open All-Access: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Peacock)
  • Featured Groups: TBD (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA App)
  • Round 3 Broadcast: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Peacock, Sky Sports coverage)

Fourth Round - Sunday, June 15th

  • U.S. Open All-Access: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Peacock)
  • Featured Groups: TBD (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA App)
  • Round 4 Broadcast: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Peacock, Sky Sports coverage)
