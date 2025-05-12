PGA Tour
How to watch the 2025 PGA Championship: Schedule, TV channels, streaming, dates
How to watch the 2025 PGA Championship: Schedule, TV channels, streaming, dates

Published May. 15, 2025

The 107th PGA Championship is here! From May 15-18, 156 players will battle at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., for the Wanamaker Trophy. LIV Golf again has a strong presence, with 16 competitors — including Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith and Phil Mickelson — in the field alongside defending champion Xander Schauffele and Masters winner Rory McIlroy.

Check out everything you need to know about watching the 2025 PGA Championship.

When does the 2025 PGA Championship start?

The first round starts on Thursday, May 15, 2025, with early-morning tee times beginning at 7 a.m. ET.

How can I watch the 2025 PGA Championship? What channels will it be on?

The 2025 PGA Championship will be available across several different channels and platforms. On TV, you can watch the Championship on CBS and ESPN. Here's how you can tune in on each day:

  • Thursday, May 15th: 12-7 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Friday, May 16th: 12-7 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Saturday, May 17th: 1-7 p.m. (CBS)
  • Sunday, May 18th: 1-7 p.m. (CBS)

How can I stream the 2025 PGA Championship or watch without cable?

The 2025 PGA Championship can be streamed on PGAChampionship.com, the CBS Sports App, Paramount+ and ESPN+.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch the PGA Championship on your local CBS station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

What is the 2025 PGA Championship schedule?

Below is the daily schedule of events and how to watch. All times Eastern.

First Round - Thursday, May 15th

  • Featured Holes (16, 17, 18): 7:45 a.m. - 8 p.m. (ESPN+)
  • Morning Featured Groups: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. (ESPN+)
  • Afternoon Featured Groups: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN+)
  • Round 1 Broadcast: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. (ESPN+), 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Second Round - Friday, May 16th

  • Featured Holes (16, 17, 18): 7:45 a.m. - 8 p.m. (ESPN+)
  • Morning Featured Groups: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. (ESPN+)
  • Afternoon Featured Groups: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN+)
  • Round 2 Broadcast: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. (ESPN+), 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Third Round - Saturday, May 17th

  • Morning Featured Groups: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. (ESPN+)
  • Afternoon Featured Groups: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN+)
  • Featured Holes (14, 15, 16): 10:45 a.m. - 8 p.m. (ESPN+)
  • Round 3 Broadcast: 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. (CBS)

Fourth Round - Sunday, May 18th

  • Morning Featured Groups: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. (ESPN+)
  • Afternoon Featured Groups: 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. (ESPN+)
  • Featured Holes (14, 15, 16): 10:45 a.m. - 8 p.m. (ESPN+)
  • Round 4 Broadcast: 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. (CBS)
