How to watch the 2025 Open Championship: Schedule, TV channels, streaming, dates
The 153rd Open Championship is here! From July 17–20, 156 players will battle over the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland for the Claret Jug. LIV Golf again has a strong presence, with competitors such as Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka in the field alongside defending champion Xander Schauffele, Masters winner Rory McIlroy and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.
Check out everything you need to know about watching the 2025 Open Championship.
When does the 2025 Open Championship start?
The first round starts on Thursday, July 17, 2025, with early-morning tee times beginning at 1:35 a.m. ET.
How can I watch the 2025 Open Championship? What channels will it be on?
The 2025 Open Championship will be available across several different channels and platforms. On TV, you can watch The Open Championship on NBC. Here's how you can tune in on each day (all times Eastern):
- Thursday, July 17th: 1:30-4 a.m. (Peacock), 4 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (NBC)
- Friday, July 18th: 1:30-4 a.m. (Peacock), 4 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (NBC)
- Saturday, July 19th: 5-7 a.m. (USA, NBC Sports App), 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App)
- Sunday, July 20th: 4-7 a.m. (USA, NBC Sports App), 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App)
How can I stream the 2025 Open Championship or watch without cable?
The 2025 Open Championship can be streamed on the NBC Sports App and Peacock.
If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch the Open Championship on your local NBC station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.
What is the 2025 Open Championship schedule?
Below is the daily schedule of events and how to watch. All times Eastern.
First Round - Thursday, July 17th
- Open Round 1 Coverage: 1:30 a.m. - 4 a.m. (Peacock)
- Featured Groups: 4 a.m. - 3 p.m. (Peacock)
- Open Round 1 Coverage: 4 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. (NBC)
Second Round - Friday, July 18th
- Open Round 2 Coverage: 1:30 a.m. - 4 a.m. (Peacock)
- Featured Groups: 4 a.m. - 3 p.m. (Peacock)
- Open Round 2 Coverage: 4 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. (NBC)
Third Round - Saturday, July 19th
- Featured Groups: 5 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Peacock)
- Open Round 3 Coverage: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
Fourth Round - Sunday, July 20th
- Featured Groups: 3 a.m. - 1 p.m. (Peacock)
- Open Round 4 Coverage: 4 a.m. - 2 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)