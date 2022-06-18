Golf - PGA - U.S. Open - 6/16/2022 PGA odds: U.S. Open final round lines and best bets 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There's a crowded leaderboard heading into Sunday's final round of The 122nd U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

Co-leaders Will Zalatoris and Matthew Fitzpatrick are at 4-under-par 206 after Saturday's third round, but there are eight golfers within four shots, with some big names lurking.

Let's take a look at some best bets for the final round from our expert at FOX Bet.

The third round filtered out the pretenders from the contenders. There were 23 players under par entering the third round; nine were under par at the end of the round.

FOX Bet sports trader Dylan Brossman pointed out the U.S. Open winner has been within two shots of the lead heading into the final round 23 times in the past 25 tournaments.

Defending champion Jon Rahm appeared headed to the lead going into the final round until a disastrous double-bogey 6 on the 18th hole to fall to third place, one shot behind co-leaders Zalatoris and Fitzpatrick, who won the 2013 U.S. Amateur at Brookline.

Brossman still likes Rahm, his pre-tournament pick, to shake off the double bogey and defend his U.S. Open title.

"Rahm struck the ball well on Saturday and made a handful of clutch putts," Brossman explained. "He was able to regain his composure after a few mistakes, and despite the disappointing finish, he remains in a good position heading into Sunday.

"I expect his experience and clutch putting to lead him to back-to-back U.S. Open victories."

And if you are looking for a long shot, look no further than Rory McIlroy.

"If anyone is capable of a Sunday comeback, it's Rory," Brossman stated.

McIlroy, seeking his fifth major and second U.S. Open title, was hurt by four bogeys and is tied for seventh.

A surprising name high on the leaderboard is Keegan Bradley, the 2011 PGA Championship winner and 2011 PGA Rookie of the Year. Bradley, two shots back and tied for fourth, last placed at a major in 2015 when he tied for 22nd at the Masters. Can the hometown kid make a run come Sunday?

Either way, Brossman is rolling with Rahm and Rory on Sunday!

PICK: Jon Rahm to win U.S. Open (+400 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $50 total)

LONG SHOT PICK: Rory McIlroy to win U.S. Open (+1000 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $110 total)

Here are the odds heading into the final round for the top nine players on the leaderboard:

Matthew Fitzpatrick +333 (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)

Will Zalatoris +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Jon Rahm +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Scottie Scheffler +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Rory McIlroy +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Keegan Bradley +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Sam Burns +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Adam Hadwin +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Joel Dahmen +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

