PGA Tour Scottie Scheffler pulls away from Jon Rahm on back 9 to win 2025 PGA Championship Updated May. 18, 2025 7:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Scottie Scheffler has claimed another major tournament championship, but his first outside of Augusta. Scheffler won the 2025 PGA Championship on Sunday, shooting par in the final round to finish the tournament 11-under at Quail Hollow.

While Scheffler was able to ride his dominant Round 3 on Saturday into a victory, there was a brief moment of doubt surrounding his win in the final round. Jon Rahm quickly climbed the leaderboard, making up the five-stroke difference between him and Scheffler by the 11th hole. Two holes later, Rahm nearly shot a birdie that would've given him the lead.

However, Scheffler was able to regain control on the back nine after recording three bogeys on the front nine. He birdied the 10th, 14th and 15th holes, en route to victory, practically mirroring the 4-under he shot on the back nine of Saturday's Round 3. Rahm, meanwhile, shot 5-over in the final three holes to completely fall out of the picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Scheffler, the world's No. 1 player, the PGA Championship title marks his third major tournament victory. The 28-year-old has been one of golf's most dominant players over the last couple of years, winning eight tournaments since the start of the 2024 season. But, outside of his two wins at the Masters, in 2022 and 2024, he has struggled to get over the hump at the three other major tournament championships (PGA Championship, US Open, and British Open), recording 10 top-10 finishes at those three events since 2020.

Scheffler's win also came a year after his arrest at the PGA Championship at Valhalla in Louisville. He was arrested for a traffic incident ahead of Round 2 of that tournament before finishing tied for eighth.

While Scheffler's main competition throughout Round 4 was Jon Rahm, LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau hit 1-under on Sunday to salvage a second-place finish. DeChambeau put himself in a good position for the weekend after hitting 3-under on Friday, his best round of the tournament. In that stellar Round 2, he hit three birdies on the front nine, and avoided bogeying throughout the back nine.

He took that momentum into Saturday, finding three more birdies on the front nine and then moving into the top spot after a birdie on the 15th hole.

His lead didn't last long, though, as he bogied on 16 and double-bogied on 17.

DeChambeau fell down to as low as 6th place, but a steady Sunday helped him climb back to second. He hit for birdie on the 15th hole for the third time in four tries to cap off a noteworthy PGA Tournament performance.

Here's a full look at how the top 10 shaped out.

Final round results

1. Scottie Scheffler -11

T2. Bryson DeChambeau -6

T2. Davis Riley -6

T2. Harris English -6

T5. J.T. Potson -5

T5. Taylor Pendrith -5

T5. Jhonattan Vegas -5

T8. Joaquin Niemann -4

T8. Ben Griffin -4

T8. Denny McCarthy -4

T8. Ryan Gerard -4

T8. Joe Highsmith -4

T8. Keegan Bradley -4

T8. Matt Fitzpatrick -4

T8. Jon Rahm -4

T8. Si Woo Kim -4

How LIV golfers performed at PGA Championship

While Jon Rahm likely had the best shot to win the PGA Championship outside of Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau had the best weekend among the LIV golfers in the tournament. He shot 6-under for the weekend, finishing 1-under in Sunday's final round. It ties his best finish ever at a PGA Championship as he also finished second in last year's tournament before winning the U.S. Open for the second time in his career.

Joaquin Niemann also had an impressive day Sunday, shooting 3-under to join the nine golfers who finished tied for eighth. David Puig, on the flip side, struggled. He shot 8-over to finish the tournament 6-over par. Tyrell Hatton also struggled in the fourth round, shooting 6-over to finish 6-over par.

As for the other LIV golfers who made the cut, Richard Bland shot 1-under on Sunday to finish the tournament 1-over. Tom McKibbin shot 2-over on Sunday to finish the tournament 4-over. Sergio Garcia shot 2-under in the fourth round following his 8-over round on Saturday to finish the tournament 7-over.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share