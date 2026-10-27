Washington vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 9

The Washington Huskies kick off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday in a Week 9 college football matchup on Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Washington vs. Nebraska at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 31.

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Washington @ Nebraska Odds

Moneyline

Washington: +250

Nebraska: -310

Spread

Washington +7.5: -108

Nebraska -7.5: -112

Over/Under

Over 49.5: -115

Under 49.5: -105

Washington @ Nebraska Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Nebraska has the third-most sacks in the Big Ten with 19.

Offensively, Nebraska averages the second-most points in the conference with 35.6 while only giving up 15.4 points per game.

Washington last started 1-3 in conference play in 2015, when the Huskies were still members of the Pac-12.

The Pick: Over 49.5

How to Watch Washington vs. Nebraska