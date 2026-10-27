College Football
College Football
Washington vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 9
Published Oct. 31, 2026 8:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Washington Huskies kick off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday in a Week 9 college football matchup on Big Ten Network.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Washington vs. Nebraska at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 31.
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Moneyline
- Washington: +250
- Nebraska: -310
Spread
- Washington +7.5: -108
- Nebraska -7.5: -112
Over/Under
- Over 49.5: -115
- Under 49.5: -105
From FOX Sports Research:
- Nebraska has the third-most sacks in the Big Ten with 19.
- Offensively, Nebraska averages the second-most points in the conference with 35.6 while only giving up 15.4 points per game.
- Washington last started 1-3 in conference play in 2015, when the Huskies were still members of the Pac-12.
How to Watch Washington vs. Nebraska
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV: BTN
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE
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