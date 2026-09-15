Utah vs. Utah State Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 3

It's another edition of The Battle of the Brothers. The Utah Utes will face the Utah State Aggies in this in-state showdown on Saturday in a Week 3 college football matchup on FOX.

Under new head coach Morgan Scalley, the Utes have opened the post-Kyle Whittingham era with two dominant victories. Last week, SEC opponent Arkansas came to Salt Lake City and left with a 43-10 loss.

Through two games, Utah is averaging 537.5 yards and 54.5 points, ranking second among Big 12 teams in both categories. Including last season’s Las Vegas Bowl, the Utes have outscored their opponents 153-46 across Scalley’s first three games as head coach. The former defensive coordinator appears to be picking up right where Whittingham left off.

Utah State, meanwhile, saw its upset bid against No. 19 Washington end with a game-sealing interception. Despite three interceptions from quarterback Grady Brosterhous, the Aggies held the Huskies to 16 points. Brosterhous also threw two touchdowns, including one late in the fourth quarter that pulled Utah State within two.

The Aggies must quickly move past that loss and prepare for a rivalry matchup against a dynamic Utah offense led by Devon Dampier. The Utes are 11-1 in the series since 2000 and have won eight consecutive meetings in Salt Lake City.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Utah vs. Utah State at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 19.

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Utah State @ Utah Odds

Moneyline

Utah : -6500 (bet $10 to win $10.15 total)

Utah State: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Spread

Utah -28.5 : -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

Utah State +28.5: -102 (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)

Over/Under

Over 56.5 : -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under 56.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Utah State @ Utah Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

This will be only the second meeting between these rivals since 2015. The teams last faced off in 2024, when Utah earned a 38-21 victory.

Rivalry games tend to be competitive and emotional, and Utah State should have no shortage of motivation after narrowly missing an upset of No. 19 Washington last week. Few things would mean more to the Aggies than upsetting their in-state rival on its home field.

The question is whether that motivation will be enough to slow down Utah’s high-scoring offense. The Utes appear capable of keeping pace with the Big 12’s best offenses, but rivalry games can be unpredictable. Utah State has already shown it can challenge a ranked opponent.

The Utes remain unbeaten under Scalley, but the Aggies cover the spread in this edition of the Battle of the Brothers.

The Pick: Utah State +28.5

How to Watch Utah vs. Utah State