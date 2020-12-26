College Football
College Football

Utah Star Jordan Dies at 19

4 hours ago

Utah freshman running back Ty Jordan, the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, died Christmas night, the school announced Saturday. He was 19.

According to the Denton (Texas) Police Department, as well as multiple reports, Jordan died at a local hospital late Friday due to an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

Utes football coach Kyle Whittingham released a statement Saturday morning. 

"Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan. Ty's personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty and may you rest in peace." 

Utah director of athletics Mark Harlan also released a statement regarding Jordan's death. 

"We are deeply saddened and shocked to learn of Ty Jordan's passing early this morning, and our thoughts and prayers are with those who loved him dearly, including the young men in our football program. Our priority is on supporting his family and the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our football program who are so deeply hurting right now. Coach Whittingham and I are working closely to provide support and resources for our Utah Football family in this extremely difficult time."

Jordan was named the conference's top offensive freshman just this week, after rushing for 597 yards and six touchdowns in five games. 

Jordan was also named to the All-Pac-12 second team. 

The sports world reacted to the tragic news on Twitter, including Utah University president Ruth V. Watkins. 

This is a developing story.

