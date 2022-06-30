College Football
USC, UCLA planning to exit Pac-12, join Big Ten USC, UCLA planning to exit Pac-12, join Big Ten
College Football

USC, UCLA planning to exit Pac-12, join Big Ten

3 hours ago

USC and UCLA are reportedly planning to leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten in 2024.

Multiple outlets reported the news Thursday, with ESPN's Pete Thamel confirming USC and UCLA have been notified their applications were accepted by the Big Ten.

The move would include all athletic teams except for beach volleyball, according to the Los Angeles Times.

USC and UCLA to the Big Ten? RJ Young reacts to reports

USC and UCLA to the Big Ten? RJ Young reacts to reports
FOX Sports' RJ Young reacts to the news that the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins could be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten as early as 2024. RJ breaks down what this means for college football.

Losing USC and UCLA would be a major blow for a Pac-12 Conference that's battled for college football relevancy for several years in a Power Five landscape dominated by the SEC and Big Ten. Last July, Big 12 powers Texas and Oklahoma formally accepted invitations to join the SEC in 2025.

The Pac-12 hasn't sent a team to the College Football Playoff since the 2016 Washington Huskies.

"While finances played a big role in the move, competitiveness, brand and the overall landscape of the future of the sport played a bigger role," ESPN reported.

Both Los Angeles-area schools have been digging into the financial and logistical aspects of the shake-up in recent weeks. 

The Pac-12 brought in just $341 million in revenue last year and distributed only $19.8 million per school in fiscal year 2021, which was by far the least among Power 5 conferences. The Big Ten divvied up $680 million to its member schools in the same fiscal year. Moreover, the Big Ten is projected to pay each program roughly $100 million by the end of the decade, while the Pac-12 is projected at less than $60 million per school.

USC and UCLA also fit in with the Big Ten’s academic profile, as both schools are among the nation's top research universities. Nebraska is the only Big Ten school that isn't a member of the Association of American Universities.

Colin Cowherd reacted to the big news from an airport in Miami.

"It makes a lot of sense.," he said. "Once Texas and Oklahoma announced they were moving to the SEC, the Big Ten needed a counterpunch. This is it. … I think for USC and UCLA, too often their games feel small and regional.

"I get the move. I think there's a lot of winners.'

This is a developing story.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
What a Texas win over Alabama would mean for Big 12's CFP chances
College Football

What a Texas win over Alabama would mean for Big 12's CFP chances

8 hours ago
Big 12 picks Roc Nation’s Brett Yormark as next commissioner
College Football

Big 12 picks Roc Nation’s Brett Yormark as next commissioner

1 day ago
What Arch Manning's commitment means for Texas, college football
Texas Longhorns

What Arch Manning's commitment means for Texas, college football

6 days ago
Arch Manning commits to Texas Longhorns
College Football

Arch Manning commits to Texas Longhorns

June 23
College football odds: Can Arch Manning fulfill family betting legacy?
College Football

College football odds: Can Arch Manning fulfill family betting legacy?

June 23
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes