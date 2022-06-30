College Football USC, UCLA planning to exit Pac-12, join Big Ten 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

USC and UCLA are reportedly planning to leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten in 2024.

Multiple outlets reported the news Thursday, with ESPN's Pete Thamel confirming USC and UCLA have been notified their applications were accepted by the Big Ten.

The move would include all athletic teams except for beach volleyball, according to the Los Angeles Times.

USC and UCLA to the Big Ten? RJ Young reacts to reports FOX Sports' RJ Young reacts to the news that the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins could be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten as early as 2024. RJ breaks down what this means for college football.

Losing USC and UCLA would be a major blow for a Pac-12 Conference that's battled for college football relevancy for several years in a Power Five landscape dominated by the SEC and Big Ten. Last July, Big 12 powers Texas and Oklahoma formally accepted invitations to join the SEC in 2025.

The Pac-12 hasn't sent a team to the College Football Playoff since the 2016 Washington Huskies.

"While finances played a big role in the move, competitiveness, brand and the overall landscape of the future of the sport played a bigger role," ESPN reported.

Both Los Angeles-area schools have been digging into the financial and logistical aspects of the shake-up in recent weeks.

The Pac-12 brought in just $341 million in revenue last year and distributed only $19.8 million per school in fiscal year 2021, which was by far the least among Power 5 conferences. The Big Ten divvied up $680 million to its member schools in the same fiscal year. Moreover, the Big Ten is projected to pay each program roughly $100 million by the end of the decade, while the Pac-12 is projected at less than $60 million per school.

USC and UCLA also fit in with the Big Ten’s academic profile, as both schools are among the nation's top research universities. Nebraska is the only Big Ten school that isn't a member of the Association of American Universities.

Colin Cowherd reacted to the big news from an airport in Miami.

"It makes a lot of sense.," he said. "Once Texas and Oklahoma announced they were moving to the SEC, the Big Ten needed a counterpunch. This is it. … I think for USC and UCLA, too often their games feel small and regional.

"I get the move. I think there's a lot of winners.'

This is a developing story.

