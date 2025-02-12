College Football
UNLV offensive lineman Ben Christman found dead in off-campus apartment
UNLV senior offensive lineman Ben Christman, who transferred after last season from Kentucky, has died, the university announced.

Christman, who was 21, was found dead in an off-campus apartment on Tuesday morning. The university said it didn't have other details and a cause of death would later be determined by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

UNLV said Christman's family and the team have been informed and that counseling services would be provided.

"Our team's heart is broken to hear of Ben's passing," UNLV coach Dan Mullen said in a statement. "Since the day Ben set foot on our campus a month ago, he made the Rebels a better program. Ben was an easy choice for our leadership committee as he had earned the immediate respect, admiration and friendship of all his teammates. Our prayers go out to his family and all who knew him. Ben made the world a better place and he will be missed."

Christman began his college career at Ohio State as a highly ranked prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He redshirted that season and played in one game in 2022 before transferring to Kentucky. Christman did not play in 2023 because of a knee injury, but appeared in all 12 games last season on special teams.

He then transferred to UNLV.

"There is little that can be said to lessen the pain of suddenly losing a member of our university family at such a young age, and my heart breaks for all who knew and loved him," UNLV President Keith Whitfield said in a statement.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

