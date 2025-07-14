College Football Top Performances Joel Klatt has called: Baker Mayfield Shows Out in Bedlam Updated Jul. 16, 2025 1:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The college football offseason is not only a great time to look ahead, but it’s also a great time to do some reflection. In the latest episode of my podcast, I did a little reflection thanks to a mailbag question. A fan named Roy L asked me which player had the best performance in a game that I’ve called.

Honestly, that’s such a difficult question to answer. I can’t pick just one because there have been so many incredible performances. So, I’m going to share my top five individual performances I’ve ever called instead. Throughout this week, I’ll go one by one through my top five, in descending order.

I have a pair of honorable mentions that I want to give shout-outs to. Kyler Murray in the 2018 Red River Showdown was phenomenal. Texas won that game, but the former Oklahoma quarterback had a run down the sideline in that game that’s still probably the singular best play I’ve ever seen.

The other honorable mention I had was Ohio State quarterback JT Barrett’s comeback performance against Penn State in 2017. If you remember, Saquon Barkley took the opening kickoff for a touchdown, but Barrett was incredible in that game. I just couldn’t find a spot for him on that list.

Here's the full list to this point:

5. Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. & Edge JT Tuimoloau @ Penn State (2022)

4. Michigan edge Aidan Hutchinson vs. Ohio State (2021)

No. 3 on this list features another performance in one of college football's best rivalries.

This was an incredible game in an incredible environment. Really, it's one of my favorite games I've ever called.

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State traded absolute haymakers for 60 minutes in the 2017 Bedlam matchup in Stillwater. It was a wild offensive game, with Oklahoma winning, 62-52. And for the first time, I remember experiencing the Baker Mayfield swag.

It didn't matter what Oklahoma State did in that game. Mayfield rolled out there and practically did the Conor McGregor strut, owning Oklahoma State's defense. He wasn't picking Oklahoma State's defense apart. He was torching them on deep passes.

Mayfield's stat line was incredible, too. He completed 24 of 36 passes for 598 yards to go with six total touchdowns. As Mayfield nearly threw for 600 yards, he averaged just under 25 yards per completion (24.9). I've never seen someone throw for a higher yards-per-completion in my life.

Also, if I'm not mistaken, I believe this was the game that my partner, Gus Johnson, gave Marquise Brown the "Hollywood" nickname. He had nine receptions for 265 yards and two touchdowns in that game.

Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield, #6, runs the ball against Oklahoma State. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

But Mayfield was dropping dimes. In almost every offensive series for Oklahoma, I remember watching Mayfield drop back and putting my hands on my head in amazement because I couldn't say anything while Gus was calling the game. At one point, I had to hit my mute button because I was uttering "no way!" at one of Mayfield's throws.

Gus went wild, nicknames were born, and major numbers were put up. That's what helps make this one of the great performances I've called.

A month after Oklahoma's win over Oklahoma State, Mayfield was named the Heisman winner. He also helped the Sooners reach the College Football Playoff.

Joel Klatt is FOX Sports' lead college football game analyst and the host of the podcast " The Joel Klatt Show. " Follow him at @joelklatt and subscribe to the "Joel Klatt Show" on YouTube .

