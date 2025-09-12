College Football
Texas Tech vs. Utah: How to watch, TV Channel, Streaming, Prediction
Published Sep. 20, 2025 4:09 a.m. ET
Week 4 of the college football season brings a marquee matchup as Texas Tech travels to face Utah on Big Noon Kickoff. Check out everything you need to know about how to watch Texas Tech vs. Utah:
How to watch Texas Tech vs. Utah
- Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Utah Utes vs. UCLA Bruins Highlights | FOX College Football
Texas Tech vs. Utah Head to Head
Texas Tech and Utah have played each other twice before. Texas Tech leads the series 2-0.
Texas Tech vs. Utah Past Results
- Sept. 16, 1972: Texas Tech 45, Utah 2 (Lubbock, TX)
- Sept. 15, 1973: Texas Tech 29, Utah 22 (Lubbock, TX)
Texas Tech vs. Utah Prediction & Odds
As of September 19th on DraftKings Sportsbook, Utah is favored to win at home. Check out the detailed odds below:
- Point spread: Utah -3.5 (Utah favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Texas Tech covers)
- Moneyline: Utah -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Texas Tech +145 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
- Total scoring Over/Under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined
