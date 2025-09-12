College Football Texas Tech vs. Utah: How to watch, TV Channel, Streaming, Prediction Published Sep. 20, 2025 4:09 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 4 of the college football season brings a marquee matchup as Texas Tech travels to face Utah on Big Noon Kickoff. Check out everything you need to know about how to watch Texas Tech vs. Utah:

How to watch Texas Tech vs. Utah

Utah Utes vs. UCLA Bruins Highlights | FOX College Football Check out the best moments between the Utah Utes and UCLA Bruins in Week 1!

Texas Tech vs. Utah Head to Head

Texas Tech and Utah have played each other twice before. Texas Tech leads the series 2-0.

Texas Tech vs. Utah Past Results

Sept. 16, 1972: Texas Tech 45, Utah 2 (Lubbock, TX)

Sept. 15, 1973: Texas Tech 29, Utah 22 (Lubbock, TX)

Texas Tech vs. Utah Prediction & Odds

As of September 19th on DraftKings Sportsbook, Utah is favored to win at home. Check out the detailed odds below:

Point spread: Utah -3.5 (Utah favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Texas Tech covers)

Moneyline: Utah -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Texas Tech +145 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined

