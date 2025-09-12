College Football
texas tech vs utah
College Football

Texas Tech vs. Utah: How to watch, TV Channel, Streaming, Prediction

Published Sep. 20, 2025 4:09 a.m. ET

Week 4 of the college football season brings a marquee matchup as Texas Tech travels to face Utah on Big Noon Kickoff. Check out everything you need to know about how to watch Texas Tech vs. Utah: 

How to watch Texas Tech vs. Utah

Utah Utes vs. UCLA Bruins Highlights | FOX College Football

Utah Utes vs. UCLA Bruins Highlights | FOX College Football
Check out the best moments between the Utah Utes and UCLA Bruins in Week 1!
ADVERTISEMENT

Texas Tech vs. Utah Head to Head

Texas Tech and Utah have played each other twice before. Texas Tech leads the series 2-0.

Texas Tech vs. Utah Past Results

  • Sept. 16, 1972: Texas Tech 45, Utah 2 (Lubbock, TX)
  • Sept. 15, 1973: Texas Tech 29, Utah 22 (Lubbock, TX)

Texas Tech vs. Utah Prediction & Odds

As of September 19th on DraftKings Sportsbook, Utah is favored to win at home. Check out the detailed odds below:

  • Point spread: Utah -3.5 (Utah favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Texas Tech covers)
  • Moneyline: Utah -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Texas Tech +145 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
  • Total scoring Over/Under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Ranking the 18 Best QB Prospects Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft: Arch Manning Tumbles

Ranking the 18 Best QB Prospects Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft: Arch Manning Tumbles

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes