Texas A&M defensive line coach Terry Price dies at 55
Texas A&M defensive line coach Terry Price died on Friday at the age of 55, according to the school.
"Terry was not only a great Aggie, football coach and recruiter, he was an even better husband, father and man," Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher said in a statement. "The impact he had on this program and his players is immeasurable. Our football family has suffered an incredible loss. We will continue to hold Kenya and the boys in our thoughts and prayers."
No cause of death was given.
Price, who also played at Texas A&M, was an assistant coach at Texas A&M since 2012. He also spent a decade as an assistant at Auburn (1999-2008) and five seasons at Ole Miss (1995-98, 2009-11).
Price helped recruit and develop numerous standout players, including defensive end Myles Garrett, who would become the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and has been selected to four Pro Bowls in six seasons.
Football players and coaches, both within and outside the A&M program, reacted to the news.
