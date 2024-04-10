College Football Spencer Rattler dishes on NFL Draft: 'I'm one of the top guys in this quarterback class' Published Apr. 10, 2024 4:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Quarterback Spencer Rattler embarked on one of college football's more distinct paths in recent memory.

The former five-star recruit began his career at Oklahoma, where he had a promising freshman campaign but was benched during his second full season in favor of Caleb Williams and didn't start again for the Sooners. While Williams would soon follow head coach Lincoln Riley to USC, Rattler transferred to South Carolina and had an uneven two seasons as its starter.

Now, it's a guessing game as to where Rattler will land in the 2024 NFL Draft.

On the latest edition of "The No. 1 College Football Show with RJ Young," Rattler explained to host RJ Young why his turbulent college experience could serve him well at the next level.

ADVERTISEMENT

"[I] got a lot of experience, been in two big-time conferences. Been in three different offenses. Knowledgeable about the game, elite competitor, elite passer," Rattler said. "I feel like I'm a fast processor, can get the reads quick. Quick learner, can go through multiple different offenses, and I feel like I'm a guy that gives his all when he's on the field. Obviously, great leader, just give my all, and I want to make guys around me better."

Rattler enters the NFL as an interesting branch of Riley's QB tree at Oklahoma, which saw Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray win Heisman Trophies before being selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft, and Jalen Hurts revive his college career after transferring from Alabama before developing into a star QB for the Philadelphia Eagles. Then there's Williams, who won the Heisman at USC under Riley and is expected to be the Chicago Bears' choice at No. 1 in the 2024 draft later this month.

In Rattler's lone full season as the Sooners' starter (2020), he threw for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns, while posting a 172.6 passer rating and completing 67.5% of his passes. Rattler also ran for six touchdowns en route to helping the Sooners go 9-2 and win the Big 12 Championship Game. Following his benching and Riley's ensuing departure, Rattler found a comfortable landing spot in South Carolina with head coach Shane Beamer, who served as Oklahoma's assistant head coach and tight ends coach during Rattler's first two years in Norman.

Spencer Rattler joins the show to talk CFB Journey & NFL Draft

The Gamecocks went 13-12 over the past two years with Rattler behind center, as he averaged 3,106 passing yards, 18.5 passing touchdowns, 3.5 rushing touchdowns and 10 interceptions per season, while posting a 143.2 passer rating and completing 67.5% of his passes. The 23-year-old Rattler now finds himself among a loaded class of quarterbacks in the draft, with Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy all projected to go in the top 10. Michael Penix and Bo Nix also might be selected in the first round, while Rattler is expected to come off the board sometime on Day 2.

"You gotta just keep pushing," he said. "Not everything's going to be given. Not everything's going to be easy, but I always kept that confidence. I believe I'm one of the top guys in this quarterback class. Everybody's opinion, you respect it, but you gotta know your worth and just keep working. Control what you can."

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience South Carolina Gamecocks Oklahoma Sooners Spencer Rattler

share