Michigan HC Sherrone Moore Takes Blame for Blowout OSU Loss: 'Put It On Me'

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore took full responsibility for the Wolverines' 27-9 loss to No. 1 Ohio State on Saturday.

"I'll put it on me," Moore said. "Always put stuff on me. It's got to be better."

Coming into the game, No. 15 Michigan had a shot at earning a spot in the College Football Playoff and the Big Ten championship with a win. After the result, the Wolverines will likely miss out on both.

Moore feels for his players, especially the seniors, because of the work they put in. It just didn't show on the field Saturday, as the Wolverines failed to score a touchdown and only threw for 63 yards.

"It stings," Moore said. "You sting for the seniors. You sting for the program. When you're in this for 24/7 … 365, it hurts. And you work tirelessly, to make this be successful. It's not just about me. It's really about the kids."

