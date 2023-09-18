College Football
SEC suspends 1 Tennessee player, 3 Florida players for roles in fight
College Football

SEC suspends 1 Tennessee player, 3 Florida players for roles in fight

Updated Sep. 18, 2023 6:10 p.m. ET

The Southeastern Conference suspended three Florida players and one Tennessee player for their roles in a fight that started on what was supposed to be the last play of their game Saturday night.

The half-game punishments were doled out Monday after a video review and consultation between the league office and both universities.

No. 25 Florida will be without right tackle Damieon George, guard Micah Mazzccua and tight end Dante Zanders on Saturday for the first half against Charlotte in Gainesville. Defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott will miss the first half of No. 23 Tennessee’s game against UTSA on Saturday in Knoxville.

Benches cleared during the incident, and Tennessee defensive back Kamal Hadden and Florida’s Mazzccua squared off like boxers. Mazzccua eventually threw a punch that missed.

ADVERTISEMENT

George was initially flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and Thomas for targeting. But neither flag was enforced. Officials forced the teams to return to the field to play one more down.

Replays showed George shoving Thomas and then landing a punch that knocked off Norman-Lott’s helmet. Norman-Lott had previously swung at Barber.

"We got staff members that probably need to be disciplined as well," Florida coach Billy Napier said Monday before the discipline was announced. "Ultimately, that’s a teachable moment. It’s an opportunity for us to talk about composure and poise, ego, temper."

Florida upsets No. 11 Tennessee | No. 1 CFB Show

Florida upsets No. 11 Tennessee | No. 1 CFB Show
RJ Young analyzed the Florida Gators 29-16 upset victory against the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 3.

Benches cleared, and Tennessee defensive back Kamal Hadden and Florida’s Mazzccua squared off like boxers. Mazzccua eventually threw a punch that missed.

George was initially flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and Thomas for targeting. But neither flag was enforced. Officials forced the teams to return to the field to play one more down.

Replays showed George shoving Thomas and then landing a punch that knocked off Norman-Lott’s helmet. Norman-Lott had previously swung at Barber.

"We got staff members that probably need to be disciplined as well," Florida coach Billy Napier said Monday before the discipline was announced. "Ultimately, that’s a teachable moment. It’s an opportunity for us to talk about composure and poise, ego, temper."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 MLB Cy Young odds: AL and NL favorites; Gerrit Cole's odds shorten

2023 MLB Cy Young odds: AL and NL favorites; Gerrit Cole's odds shorten

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes