College Football
College Football
Rutgers vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 10
Published Nov. 7, 2026 4:15 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Wisconsin Badgers kick off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday in a Week 10 college football matchup on Big Ten Network.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Rutgers vs. Wisconsin at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 7.
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Moneyline
- Rutgers: +650
- Wisconsin: -1000
Spread
- Rutgers +18.5: -112
- Wisconsin -18.5: -108
Over/Under
- Over 45.5: -108
- Under 45.5: -112
From FOX Sports Research:
- Wisconsin is 6-0 against Rutgers all time and the last time these two met, the Badgers rolled, 42-7 in 2024.
- Every game between these two teams has been decided by double digits. The average margin of victory for the Badgers is 30.7 points.
- Rutgers gives up the most points in the Big Ten, 32.6 points per game, and Wisconsin will start true freshman quarterback Ryan Hopkins for the first time this season.
How to Watch Rutgers vs. Wisconsin
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026
- Time: 4:15 p.m. ET
- TV: BTN
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI
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