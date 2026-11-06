Rutgers vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 10

The Wisconsin Badgers kick off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday in a Week 10 college football matchup on Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Rutgers vs. Wisconsin at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 7.

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Rutgers @ Wisconsin Odds

Moneyline

Rutgers: +650

Wisconsin: -1000

Spread

Rutgers +18.5: -112

Wisconsin -18.5: -108

Over/Under

Over 45.5: -108

Under 45.5: -112

Rutgers @ Wisconsin Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Wisconsin is 6-0 against Rutgers all time and the last time these two met, the Badgers rolled, 42-7 in 2024.

Every game between these two teams has been decided by double digits. The average margin of victory for the Badgers is 30.7 points.

Rutgers gives up the most points in the Big Ten, 32.6 points per game, and Wisconsin will start true freshman quarterback Ryan Hopkins for the first time this season.

The Pick: Rutgers +18.5

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Wisconsin