Report: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh likely facing 4-game suspension to start season
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will likely be suspended for the first four games of the 2023 college football season as part of a negotiated punishment with the NCAA for making false statements to investigators, according to a report from Yahoo Sports.
Harbaugh's anticipated suspension stems from an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations during which the NCAA claims Harbaugh lied to officials, per the report. Three other current or former Michigan assistants are reportedly expected to face sanctions as well, including former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who now holds the same role under Harbaugh's brother John Harbaugh with the NFL's Baltimore Ravens.
Michigan opens the 2023 season with four home games, the first three against non-Power Five schools — East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green — before starting its Big Ten conference slate against Rutgers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
