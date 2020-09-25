College Football Ready to Roll 53 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It takes an extra special playmaker to make an impact without even stepping on the field.

But this week, former USC superstar and current FOX Sports college football analyst Reggie Bush named Alabama running back Najee Harris his Playmaker of the Week, ahead of the Crimson Tide's season-opener on Saturday against Missouri.

Since Harris hasn't taken a handoff just yet, the conversation began with the his preparation ahead of his senior season.

Harris explained how he approached this offseason differently, adjusting his training to diversify his game.

The 6-foot-2, 230 pound back worked on his explosiveness, his strength, and his receiving ability, in an effort to make himself more than just a threat in the run game.

“The times are changing of the prototypical running back or what they want to see. They want to see he can run between tackles, but they also want to see if you can pass protect and catch the ball out the backfield and be a threat on third down."

Harris gave the college football world a preview of his multi-faceted game last season, as well as his route running capabilities, which Reggie broke down for viewers.

Harris and Bush are both accustomed to playing in warm weather – Bush spent his college career in Southern California – and the Alabama RB discussed how taxing the heat is in Alabama, saying that it gives him an advantage training in difficult conditions, on and off the field.

“Me training out here every year, it really helps me breathe better in the game. The way I handle heat waves, it really helps me in other ways outside of football. I love training in the South because of the weather and the humidity. This place actually helped me more than just football."

As a junior in 2019, Harris had a breakout season with his role increasing in the offense, especially after Crimson Tide QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a season-ending injury.

Harris carried the ball 209 times for a career-best 1,224 yards and 13 TDs. He also snagged 27 passes for 304 yards and 7 receiving TDs.

Earlier this year, Bush compared Harris to former Alabama running back and current Tennessee Titans super star Derrick Henry.

However, Bush has since backed off that claim.

Due to his impressive 2019 campaign Bush thinks Harris is a top candidate to take home the Heisman this year.

However, only three of the last 20 Heisman winners are RBs, as the passing attack has taken over the college game, even at Alabama.

But this year is about more than just a Heisman Trophy for Harris.

Last season marked the first time since the current four-team playoff format was introduced in 2014 that the Crimson Tide were not selected for the College Football Playoff.

Regular season losses to eventual national champion LSU Tigers and rival Auburn Tigers were too much for the committee to overlook, and not even the Tide's dominant 35–16 victory over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl could lessen the disappointment for Harris.

You can watch his full interview with Bush below:

