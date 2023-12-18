College Football QB Carson Beck forgoes 2024 NFL Draft to remain at Georgia next season Updated Dec. 18, 2023 6:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Georgia fell short of its ultimate goal in 2023, but it will have one of its most important players back as it tries to win its third title in four years in 2024.

Quarterback Carson Beck will forego the 2024 NFL Draft and remain at Georgia next season, the redshirt junior announced Monday.

"My friends and family have helped put me in a situation to have options for my future," Beck said in a statement shared by Georgia on social media. "However, the NFL can wait one more year. I am returning to UGA for my senior season.

"We need everyone's support in Miami to close this season out the right way!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though Beck wasn't able to lead Georgia to the first national title three-peat in college football since the 1930s this season, he proved to be a strong replacement for Stetson Bennett. Beck completed 72.4% of his passes for 3,738 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He completed 21 of 29 passes for 243 yards without any touchdowns or interceptions in the SEC Championship Game, but he had a lost fumble in the third quarter. That fumble proved to be costly, as it gave Alabama the ball in the red zone, allowing it to kick a field goal that proved to be the difference in Georgia's 27-24 loss, ending its perfect season.

Still, Beck was arguably one of the best quarterbacks in college football in 2023. He was sixth in the nation in passing yards and was named second-team All-SEC. It was also a good enough season to get Georgia a bid into the Orange Bowl, where it'll take on undefeated Florida State.

Beck is one of several underclassmen on Georgia's roster that were projected to be possible draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Tight end Brock Bowers, offensive tackle Amarius Mims, defensive back Kamari Lassiter and wide receiver Ladd McConkey are among the other top underclassmen on Georgia's roster that have yet to declare for the upcoming draft. The deadline for declaring is Jan. 15, which is a week after the national title game.

Shortly after Beck's announcement, Class of 2024 five-star recruit Dylan Raiola told ESPN that he was flipping his commitment from Georgia to Nebraska. The Cornhuskers had reportedly upped their push to land the highly-touted recruit recently. Additionally, redshirt sophomore Brock Vandagriff transferred from Georgia to Kentucky earlier in December, a potential sign that Beck was staying.

Beck has one season of eligibility remaining. He was a part of Georgia's national title squads in 2021 and 2022, but only played in 11 games of backup duty over those two seasons.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Georgia Bulldogs

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share