QB Bo Nix returning to Oregon

Bo is back.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix announced Sunday that he will return to school next season. Even though he's a senior, Nix has one more year of eligibility.

Nix spent the first three seasons of his college career at Auburn, amassing 7,251 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and just 16 interceptions. This past season, his first with the Ducks, he threw for 3,389 yards, 27 TDs and six INTs, completing 71.5% of his passes in the process.

Nix also rushed for 14 scores, leading the Ducks to a 9-3 record.

Oregon will face North Carolina in the San Diego County Credit Union Bowl on Dec. 28 to close the season.

