Patrick Mahomes to be inducted into Texas Tech's Ring of Honor

Patrick Mahomes is set to take his place among legends at his alma mater.

The NFL and Super Bowl MVP winner will be inducted into Texas Tech's Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor on Oct. 28, the school announced Saturday.

Mahomes found out about the honor following the Chiefs' preseason game on Saturday. A video was played on the screen at Arrowhead Stadium that featured several people, including his college coach Kilff Kingsbury, welcoming him into the school's Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor.

"When you look at the face of the NFL, that is Patrick Mahomes," Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt said in a statement. "Patrick's accomplishments at Texas Tech are well documented with his success as one of the top quarterbacks in college football history. Patrick is an NFL MVP and a Super Bowl champion, but he's, most importantly, a Red Raider who remains an avid supporter of our great university.

"We are excited to welcome home Patrick and his family later this fall to see his name formally honored inside Jones AT&T Stadium."

Before setting records in the NFL, Mahomes set records at Texas Tech. In 2016, he became the 12th quarterback in FBS history to throw for 5,000 yards in a season. He's also one of three quarterbacks to have two seasons with 5,000 total yards, which helped him win the Sammy Baugh Award in 2016.

The Chiefs drafted Mahomes with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, after players such as Mitchell Trubisky (No. 2 overall, Bears), Solomon Thomas (No. 3, 49ers), Corey Davis (No. 5, Texans) and John Ross (No. 9, Bengals).

Kansas City didn't start Mahomes as a rookie, but the franchise handed him the reins after just one season of learning the ropes under Alex Smith.

Mahomes made history right away, throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns in his first season as the Chiefs' starter. He became the first player to ever throw for 5,000 yards in a season in both college and the NFL, and won the league's MVP that year.

Mahomes will be the eighth player inducted into Texas Tech's Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor, joining notable players such as Michael Crabtree and Zach Thomas.

