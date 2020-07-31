College Football Pac-12 Adopts 10-Game Schedule 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pac-12 announced Friday that it would follow in the footsteps of the SEC and Big Ten, adopting a 10-game, conference only schedule, one that will begin on Sept. 26.

On Thursday, the SEC announced that it would adopt a 10-game schedule, beginning on the same date.

In a statement released on Friday, Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said that the conference is "committed to prioritizing the health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to our athletic programs."

“The schedule and plans approved today and path to return to competition are subject to public health orders and will be taken in accordance with the health and well-being guidelines developed by our Pac-12 Medical Advisory Committee. The schedule and return to play plans provide for maximum flexibility and the best opportunity to play all fall sports in an environment that prioritizes safety."

The 12 schools in the west coast Power 5 conference will play five home games and five away games. The conference title game will be held at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on either Dec. 18 or 19.

Along with the Big Ten and SEC, the Pac-12 is the third Power 5 Conference to officially announce a conference-only schedule for 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ACC announced on Wednesday it will delay the start of its 2020 football regular season by one week and play an 11-game schedule, including 10 conference games and one non-conference matchup.

Arguably the most-anticipated non-conference matchup that is now off the table was a Sept. 5 tilt between the USC Trojans and Alabama Crimson tide.

A matchup between the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes, scheduled for Sept. 12, has been canceled as well.

This is a developing story.

