Oregon vs. Arizona State: Prediction, odds, picks
The Arizona State Sun Devils (3-7) are 23.5-point underdogs in a home Pac-12 matchup with the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (9-1) on Saturday, November 18 at Sun Devil Stadium on FOX.
The Ducks' last game was against the USC Trojans, and they won by a score of 36-27. Facing the UCLA Bruins in their most recent contest, the Sun Devils won 17-7.
Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between Oregon and Arizona State — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting analyst Geoff Schwartz.
Oregon vs. Arizona State Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Live boxscore on FOX Sports
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|Oregon
|-23.5 (-111)
|-2809
|+1190
|55
|-110
|-110
Oregon vs. Arizona State Prediction
- Pick ATS: Oregon (-23.5)
- Pick OU: Under (55)
- Prediction: Oregon 39, Arizona State 14
Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz
This feels like an Under game in the desert for many reasons. First off, the Ducks are in a look-ahead spot, playing in a state where horrors happen in November. Oregon hosts Oregon State next weekend with plenty at stake.
Avenging a loss to the Beavers in the final Civil War contest before Oregon leaves for the Big Ten, plus a win, would get it one step closer to the playoffs. It is focused on Arizona State, but it would be naïve to believe the players don’t know what next weekend holds. Playing in Arizona in November as a ranked team has not been pleasant for my Ducks. A torn ACL for Dennis Dixon in Arizona ended a possible title game opportunity for Oregon in 2007.
A sixth-ranked Oregon team lost to the Sun Devils in this exact week in 2019, a game won by Arizona State true freshman QB Jayden Daniels (now at LSU). Things tend to go weird for the Ducks in this spot, which will affect scoring opportunities for a team that has scored more than 30 points in every game this season.
Plus, the Sun Devils defense is better than it gets credit for. It has allowed more than 27 points just twice this season by limiting explosive pass plays. It has only allowed 22 passing plays of more than 20 yards. Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham was the Oregon offensive coordinator last season, and he knows Ducks quarterback Bo Nix well. I expect them to have something ready for Oregon's offense.
Arizona State’s offense is in a bad way because of offensive line and quarterback injuries. That has not stopped the Sun Devils from being creative. Last weekend, the Sun Devils ran 18 reps of a swinging gate and other various plays with their tight end and running back playing quarterback.
Running Back Cameron Skattebo threw a touchdown out of the Wildcat formation last week, but the Sun Devils only scored 17 points. ASU scored three the previous week and seven at Washington just a month ago.
When the Sun Devils play against a decent defense, points are hard to come by. Oregon’s defense is 19th in points per drive and 28th in third down success rate. The pass rush recorded 26 pressures against USC on Saturday, and it feels that production can be matched this weekend.
I have the score at 31-10. Oregon wins, and it doesn’t cover, but gets out of Arizona healthy and ready for the Beavers.
PICK: Under 53.5 points scored by both teams combined
Oregon vs. Arizona State Betting Insights
- Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Ducks 39, Sun Devils 16.
- The Ducks have a 96.6% chance to claim victory in this meeting per the moneyline's implied probability. The Sun Devils have a 7.8% implied probability.
- Oregon has covered six times in nine chances against the spread this season.
- Arizona State has put together a 5-3-1 record against the spread this year.
Oregon vs. Arizona State: 2023 Stats Comparison
|Oregon
|Arizona State
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|46.3 (2)
|17.7 (128)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|17.1 (12)
|27.4 (76)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|4 (1)
|16 (91)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|13 (72)
|5 (131)
Oregon 2023 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Bo Nix
|QB
|3,135 YDS (77.7%) / 29 TD / 2 INT
121 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 12.1 RUSH YPG
|Mar'Keise Irving
|RB
|939 YDS / 10 TD / 93.9 YPG / 6.8 YPC
40 REC / 329 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 32.9 REC YPG
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|60 REC / 1,093 YDS / 11 TD / 109.3 YPG
|Jordan James
|RB
|570 YDS / 9 TD / 57.0 YPG / 7.4 YPC
12 REC / 86 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 8.6 REC YPG
|Evan Williams
|DB
|58 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK
|Tysheem Johnson
|DB
|44 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT
|Brandon Dorlus
|DE
|20 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK
|Khyree Jackson
|DB
|25 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT
Arizona State 2023 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Cameron Skattebo
|RB
|631 YDS / 8 TD / 63.1 YPG / 4.5 YPC
23 REC / 280 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 28.0 REC YPG
|Elijhah Badger
|WR
|58 REC / 649 YDS / 3 TD / 64.9 YPG
|Trenton Bourguet
|QB
|1,344 YDS (62.1%) / 1 TD / 4 INT
54 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 5.4 RUSH YPG
|DeCarlos Brooks
|RB
|220 YDS / 3 TD / 22.0 YPG / 5.2 YPC
|B.J. Green II
|DL
|32 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK
|Prince Dorbah
|DL
|24 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK
|Shamari Simmons
|DB
|40 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Tate Romney
|LB
|36 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
-
Connor Stalions did not file any expense reports while working for Michigan
2023 college football top 10 rankings: Joel Klatt's top 10 teams after Week 11
2023-24 College Football Bowl Projections: Predicting matchups for all 41 games
-
Tom Brady 'wagers' Super Bowl ring with C.J. Stroud over Michigan-Ohio State game
Michigan-Maryland, Utah-Arizona, more: CFB Week 12 by the numbers
CFP Rankings 2023: Could Ohio State, Michigan both return to playoff?
-
Washington's quest to remain undefeated vs. Oregon State highlights Week 12 CFB slate
What Deion Sanders, Dan Lanning, Dabo Swinney said about Texas A&M opening
Deion Sanders speaks out on jewelry theft suspects: 'Let's not crucify them'
-
Connor Stalions did not file any expense reports while working for Michigan
2023 college football top 10 rankings: Joel Klatt's top 10 teams after Week 11
2023-24 College Football Bowl Projections: Predicting matchups for all 41 games
-
Tom Brady 'wagers' Super Bowl ring with C.J. Stroud over Michigan-Ohio State game
Michigan-Maryland, Utah-Arizona, more: CFB Week 12 by the numbers
CFP Rankings 2023: Could Ohio State, Michigan both return to playoff?
-
Washington's quest to remain undefeated vs. Oregon State highlights Week 12 CFB slate
What Deion Sanders, Dan Lanning, Dabo Swinney said about Texas A&M opening
Deion Sanders speaks out on jewelry theft suspects: 'Let's not crucify them'