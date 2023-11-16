College Football Oregon vs. Arizona State: Prediction, odds, picks Published Nov. 16, 2023 11:12 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Arizona State Sun Devils (3-7) are 23.5-point underdogs in a home Pac-12 matchup with the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (9-1) on Saturday, November 18 at Sun Devil Stadium on FOX.

The Ducks' last game was against the USC Trojans, and they won by a score of 36-27. Facing the UCLA Bruins in their most recent contest, the Sun Devils won 17-7.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between Oregon and Arizona State — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting analyst Geoff Schwartz.

Oregon vs. Arizona State Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Location: Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona

TV: FOX

Oregon vs Arizona State Betting Information updated as of November 16, 2023, 5:47 AM ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Oregon -23.5 (-111) -2809 +1190 55 -110 -110

Oregon vs. Arizona State Prediction

Pick ATS: Oregon (-23.5)

Pick OU: Under (55)

Prediction: Oregon 39, Arizona State 14

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz

This feels like an Under game in the desert for many reasons. First off, the Ducks are in a look-ahead spot, playing in a state where horrors happen in November. Oregon hosts Oregon State next weekend with plenty at stake.

Avenging a loss to the Beavers in the final Civil War contest before Oregon leaves for the Big Ten, plus a win, would get it one step closer to the playoffs. It is focused on Arizona State, but it would be naïve to believe the players don’t know what next weekend holds. Playing in Arizona in November as a ranked team has not been pleasant for my Ducks. A torn ACL for Dennis Dixon in Arizona ended a possible title game opportunity for Oregon in 2007.

A sixth-ranked Oregon team lost to the Sun Devils in this exact week in 2019, a game won by Arizona State true freshman QB Jayden Daniels (now at LSU). Things tend to go weird for the Ducks in this spot, which will affect scoring opportunities for a team that has scored more than 30 points in every game this season.

Plus, the Sun Devils defense is better than it gets credit for. It has allowed more than 27 points just twice this season by limiting explosive pass plays. It has only allowed 22 passing plays of more than 20 yards. Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham was the Oregon offensive coordinator last season, and he knows Ducks quarterback Bo Nix well. I expect them to have something ready for Oregon's offense.

Arizona State’s offense is in a bad way because of offensive line and quarterback injuries. That has not stopped the Sun Devils from being creative. Last weekend, the Sun Devils ran 18 reps of a swinging gate and other various plays with their tight end and running back playing quarterback.

Running Back Cameron Skattebo threw a touchdown out of the Wildcat formation last week, but the Sun Devils only scored 17 points. ASU scored three the previous week and seven at Washington just a month ago.

When the Sun Devils play against a decent defense, points are hard to come by. Oregon’s defense is 19th in points per drive and 28th in third down success rate. The pass rush recorded 26 pressures against USC on Saturday, and it feels that production can be matched this weekend.

I have the score at 31-10. Oregon wins, and it doesn’t cover, but gets out of Arizona healthy and ready for the Beavers.

PICK: Under 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Oregon vs. Arizona State Betting Insights

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Ducks 39, Sun Devils 16.

The Ducks have a 96.6% chance to claim victory in this meeting per the moneyline's implied probability. The Sun Devils have a 7.8% implied probability.

Oregon has covered six times in nine chances against the spread this season.

Arizona State has put together a 5-3-1 record against the spread this year.

Oregon vs. Arizona State: 2023 Stats Comparison

Oregon Arizona State Off. Points per Game (Rank) 46.3 (2) 17.7 (128) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 17.1 (12) 27.4 (76) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 4 (1) 16 (91) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 13 (72) 5 (131)

Oregon 2023 Key Players

Name Position Stats Bo Nix QB 3,135 YDS (77.7%) / 29 TD / 2 INT

121 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 12.1 RUSH YPG Mar'Keise Irving RB 939 YDS / 10 TD / 93.9 YPG / 6.8 YPC

40 REC / 329 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 32.9 REC YPG Troy Franklin WR 60 REC / 1,093 YDS / 11 TD / 109.3 YPG Jordan James RB 570 YDS / 9 TD / 57.0 YPG / 7.4 YPC

12 REC / 86 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 8.6 REC YPG Evan Williams DB 58 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK Tysheem Johnson DB 44 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT Brandon Dorlus DE 20 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK Khyree Jackson DB 25 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT

Arizona State 2023 Key Players

Name Position Stats Cameron Skattebo RB 631 YDS / 8 TD / 63.1 YPG / 4.5 YPC

23 REC / 280 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 28.0 REC YPG Elijhah Badger WR 58 REC / 649 YDS / 3 TD / 64.9 YPG Trenton Bourguet QB 1,344 YDS (62.1%) / 1 TD / 4 INT

54 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 5.4 RUSH YPG DeCarlos Brooks RB 220 YDS / 3 TD / 22.0 YPG / 5.2 YPC B.J. Green II DL 32 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK Prince Dorbah DL 24 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK Shamari Simmons DB 40 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT Tate Romney LB 36 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK

