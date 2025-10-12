College Football
Oregon State Fires HC Trent Bray After 0-7 Start, Its Worst Since 1991
Oct. 12, 2025

Oregon State fired coach Trent Bray on Sunday after the team fell to 0-7, its worst start to a season since 1991.

Robb Akey will be the interim head coach for the rest of the season pending a national search for Bray's successor, athletic director Scott Barnes said.

"I want to thank Coach Bray for the energy and determination he brought to the role," Barnes said. "A former student-athlete, proud graduate, and dedicated mentor, Trent’s connection to Oregon State runs deep — he will always be a Beaver. This was a difficult decision, but the results on the field were not acceptable and after evaluating every aspect of the football program, I believe it is in the best interests of OSU football student-athletes, our fans and our university."

The move came a day after Wake Forest backup quarterback Deshawn Purdie threw for 270 yards and four touchdowns in his first start for the visiting Demon Deacons, who beat Oregon State 39-14 in front of a listless home crowd. The Beavers haven't started this poorly since 1991, when they started 0-10.

After the game, Bray said he planned to keep showing up "until they tell me I can’t."

"I’m frustrated," Bray said after the game. "I’m disappointed. I look at myself, and I’ve got to fix it. It’s unacceptable to me where we’re at. That’s just how I look at it. What can I do? I’ve got to look at it. What can I do different to get these guys going?"

A week ago, Oregon State fired special teams coach Jamie Christian and Barnes said he and Bray were evaluating the program with an eye toward making immediate changes.

The buyout of Bray’s contract will be paid "exclusively using donor-generated funds," the school said.

Akey is a veteran coach with experience in college football and as an NFL assistant.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

