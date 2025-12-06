College Football
Ohio State vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds, Picks for 2025 Big Ten Championship

Published Dec. 6, 2025 8:24 a.m. ET

In this season's Big Ten Championship Game the Ohio State Buckeyes are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4) over the Indiana Hoosiers. Lucas Oil Stadium will host the matchup on December 6, 2025, starting at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. An over/under of 47.5 is set for the contest.

The Buckeyes' last contest was against the Michigan Wolverines, and they won by a score of 27-9. Last time out, the Hoosiers defeated the Purdue Boilermakers, with 56-3 being the final score.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Information & Odds

 

Ohio State vs. Indiana Prediction

Take Ohio State over Indiana today in the Big Ten Championship game. The Buckeyes, with their talent and depth, have a strong chance to control this matchup. Ohio State has dominated all season by scoring 37 points per game and allowing only 7.8.

Indiana has been impressive with an offense putting up 44.3 points per game, but Ohio State’s defense matches up well against the Hoosiers’ run-heavy approach. The Buckeyes’ front seven is physical enough to clog rushing lanes, and their secondary stays tight in coverage, which limits explosive plays.

Julian Sayin has delivered all year with 3,065 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. Bo Jackson continues to anchor the ground game with 952 rushing yards.

I expect Ohio State to win by 7 with a projected final score of 24-17. The Over/Under is 47.5, and a lower-scoring game feels likely with both defenses capable of controlling long stretches.

  • Pick ATS: Ohio State (-4)
  • Pick OU: Under (47.5)
  • Prediction: Ohio State 24, Indiana 17

Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Insights

  • Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Buckeyes 26, Hoosiers 22.
  • The Buckeyes have a 65.8% chance to win this meeting per the moneyline's implied probability. The Hoosiers hold a 38.5% implied probability.
  • Ohio State has compiled a 10-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Indiana has compiled a 7-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Ohio State vs. Indiana: Head-to-Head

  • In their past four head-to-head meetings, Ohio State has defeated Indiana four times.
  • The last four times the Buckeyes have gone up against the Hoosiers, they have posted a 3-1 record against the spread. The scoring has gone over the total on three occasions.
  • In their last four head-to-head matchups, Ohio State has tallied 171 points versus Indiana, while surrendering only 39 points.

Ohio State vs. Indiana: 2025 Stats Comparison

 Ohio StateIndiana
Off. Points per Game (Rank)37 (13)44.3 (2)
Def. Points per Game (Rank)7.8 (1)10.9 (2)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank)8 (4)7 (3)
Turnovers Forced (Rank)12 (101)24 (7)
 

Ohio State 2025 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Julian SayinQB3,065 YDS (78.9%) / 30 TD / 5 INT
Jeremiah SmithWR72 REC / 942 YDS / 11 TD / 85.6 YPG
Bo JacksonRB952 YDS / 5 TD / 86.5 YPG / 6.3 YPC
17 REC / 187 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 23.4 REC YPG
Carnell TateWR44 REC / 793 YDS / 8 TD / 79.3 YPG
Caden CurryDL47 TKL / 12 TFL / 9 SACK
Arvell ReeseLB61 TKL / 8 TFL / 6.5 SACK
Sonny StylesLB64 TKL / 4 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT
Kayden McDonaldDL45 TKL / 6 TFL / 3 SACK

Indiana 2025 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Fernando MendozaQB2,758 YDS (72%) / 32 TD / 5 INT
243 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 20.3 RUSH YPG
Omar Cooper Jr.WR59 REC / 828 YDS / 11 TD / 69 YPG
Roman HembyRB866 YDS / 6 TD / 72.2 YPG / 5.3 YPC
13 REC / 153 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.3 REC YPG
Elijah SarrattWR47 REC / 626 YDS / 11 TD / 62.6 YPG
Rolijah HardyLB64 TKL / 10 TFL / 7 SACK
Isaiah JonesLB48 TKL / 9 TFL / 5 SACK / 1 INT
Aiden FisherLB57 TKL / 5 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 2 INT
Louis MooreDB55 TKL / 2 TFL / 4 INT / 4 PD
 

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

