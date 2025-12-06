Ohio State vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds, Picks for 2025 Big Ten Championship
In this season's Big Ten Championship Game the Ohio State Buckeyes are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4) over the Indiana Hoosiers. Lucas Oil Stadium will host the matchup on December 6, 2025, starting at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. An over/under of 47.5 is set for the contest.
The Buckeyes' last contest was against the Michigan Wolverines, and they won by a score of 27-9. Last time out, the Hoosiers defeated the Purdue Boilermakers, with 56-3 being the final score.
Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, December 6, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Ohio State vs. Indiana Prediction
Take Ohio State over Indiana today in the Big Ten Championship game. The Buckeyes, with their talent and depth, have a strong chance to control this matchup. Ohio State has dominated all season by scoring 37 points per game and allowing only 7.8.
Indiana has been impressive with an offense putting up 44.3 points per game, but Ohio State’s defense matches up well against the Hoosiers’ run-heavy approach. The Buckeyes’ front seven is physical enough to clog rushing lanes, and their secondary stays tight in coverage, which limits explosive plays.
Julian Sayin has delivered all year with 3,065 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. Bo Jackson continues to anchor the ground game with 952 rushing yards.
I expect Ohio State to win by 7 with a projected final score of 24-17. The Over/Under is 47.5, and a lower-scoring game feels likely with both defenses capable of controlling long stretches.
- Pick ATS: Ohio State (-4)
- Pick OU: Under (47.5)
- Prediction: Ohio State 24, Indiana 17
Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Insights
- Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Buckeyes 26, Hoosiers 22.
- The Buckeyes have a 65.8% chance to win this meeting per the moneyline's implied probability. The Hoosiers hold a 38.5% implied probability.
- Ohio State has compiled a 10-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Indiana has compiled a 7-5-0 record against the spread this year.
Ohio State vs. Indiana: Head-to-Head
- In their past four head-to-head meetings, Ohio State has defeated Indiana four times.
- The last four times the Buckeyes have gone up against the Hoosiers, they have posted a 3-1 record against the spread. The scoring has gone over the total on three occasions.
- In their last four head-to-head matchups, Ohio State has tallied 171 points versus Indiana, while surrendering only 39 points.
Ohio State vs. Indiana: 2025 Stats Comparison
|Ohio State
|Indiana
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|37 (13)
|44.3 (2)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|7.8 (1)
|10.9 (2)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|8 (4)
|7 (3)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|12 (101)
|24 (7)
Ohio State 2025 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Julian Sayin
|QB
|3,065 YDS (78.9%) / 30 TD / 5 INT
|Jeremiah Smith
|WR
|72 REC / 942 YDS / 11 TD / 85.6 YPG
|Bo Jackson
|RB
|952 YDS / 5 TD / 86.5 YPG / 6.3 YPC
17 REC / 187 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 23.4 REC YPG
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|44 REC / 793 YDS / 8 TD / 79.3 YPG
|Caden Curry
|DL
|47 TKL / 12 TFL / 9 SACK
|Arvell Reese
|LB
|61 TKL / 8 TFL / 6.5 SACK
|Sonny Styles
|LB
|64 TKL / 4 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Kayden McDonald
|DL
|45 TKL / 6 TFL / 3 SACK
Indiana 2025 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|2,758 YDS (72%) / 32 TD / 5 INT
243 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 20.3 RUSH YPG
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|59 REC / 828 YDS / 11 TD / 69 YPG
|Roman Hemby
|RB
|866 YDS / 6 TD / 72.2 YPG / 5.3 YPC
13 REC / 153 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.3 REC YPG
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|47 REC / 626 YDS / 11 TD / 62.6 YPG
|Rolijah Hardy
|LB
|64 TKL / 10 TFL / 7 SACK
|Isaiah Jones
|LB
|48 TKL / 9 TFL / 5 SACK / 1 INT
|Aiden Fisher
|LB
|57 TKL / 5 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 2 INT
|Louis Moore
|DB
|55 TKL / 2 TFL / 4 INT / 4 PD
FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
