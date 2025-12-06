Ohio State vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds, Picks for 2025 Big Ten Championship

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

In this season's Big Ten Championship Game the Ohio State Buckeyes are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4) over the Indiana Hoosiers. Lucas Oil Stadium will host the matchup on December 6, 2025, starting at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. An over/under of 47.5 is set for the contest.

The Buckeyes' last contest was against the Michigan Wolverines, and they won by a score of 27-9. Last time out, the Hoosiers defeated the Purdue Boilermakers, with 56-3 being the final score.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Information & Odds

Ohio State vs. Indiana Prediction

Take Ohio State over Indiana today in the Big Ten Championship game. The Buckeyes, with their talent and depth, have a strong chance to control this matchup. Ohio State has dominated all season by scoring 37 points per game and allowing only 7.8.

Indiana has been impressive with an offense putting up 44.3 points per game, but Ohio State’s defense matches up well against the Hoosiers’ run-heavy approach. The Buckeyes’ front seven is physical enough to clog rushing lanes, and their secondary stays tight in coverage, which limits explosive plays.

Julian Sayin has delivered all year with 3,065 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. Bo Jackson continues to anchor the ground game with 952 rushing yards.

I expect Ohio State to win by 7 with a projected final score of 24-17. The Over/Under is 47.5, and a lower-scoring game feels likely with both defenses capable of controlling long stretches.

Pick ATS: Ohio State (-4)

Pick OU: Under (47.5)

Prediction: Ohio State 24, Indiana 17

Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Insights

Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Buckeyes 26, Hoosiers 22.

The Buckeyes have a 65.8% chance to win this meeting per the moneyline's implied probability. The Hoosiers hold a 38.5% implied probability.

Ohio State has compiled a 10-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Indiana has compiled a 7-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Ohio State vs. Indiana: Head-to-Head

In their past four head-to-head meetings, Ohio State has defeated Indiana four times.

The last four times the Buckeyes have gone up against the Hoosiers, they have posted a 3-1 record against the spread. The scoring has gone over the total on three occasions.

In their last four head-to-head matchups, Ohio State has tallied 171 points versus Indiana, while surrendering only 39 points.

Ohio State vs. Indiana: 2025 Stats Comparison

Ohio State Indiana Off. Points per Game (Rank) 37 (13) 44.3 (2) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 7.8 (1) 10.9 (2) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 8 (4) 7 (3) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 12 (101) 24 (7)

Ohio State 2025 Key Players

Name Position Stats Julian Sayin QB 3,065 YDS (78.9%) / 30 TD / 5 INT Jeremiah Smith WR 72 REC / 942 YDS / 11 TD / 85.6 YPG Bo Jackson RB 952 YDS / 5 TD / 86.5 YPG / 6.3 YPC

17 REC / 187 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 23.4 REC YPG Carnell Tate WR 44 REC / 793 YDS / 8 TD / 79.3 YPG Caden Curry DL 47 TKL / 12 TFL / 9 SACK Arvell Reese LB 61 TKL / 8 TFL / 6.5 SACK Sonny Styles LB 64 TKL / 4 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT Kayden McDonald DL 45 TKL / 6 TFL / 3 SACK

Indiana 2025 Key Players

Name Position Stats Fernando Mendoza QB 2,758 YDS (72%) / 32 TD / 5 INT

243 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 20.3 RUSH YPG Omar Cooper Jr. WR 59 REC / 828 YDS / 11 TD / 69 YPG Roman Hemby RB 866 YDS / 6 TD / 72.2 YPG / 5.3 YPC

13 REC / 153 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.3 REC YPG Elijah Sarratt WR 47 REC / 626 YDS / 11 TD / 62.6 YPG Rolijah Hardy LB 64 TKL / 10 TFL / 7 SACK Isaiah Jones LB 48 TKL / 9 TFL / 5 SACK / 1 INT Aiden Fisher LB 57 TKL / 5 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 2 INT Louis Moore DB 55 TKL / 2 TFL / 4 INT / 4 PD

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

