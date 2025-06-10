College Football Ohio State launches 'Buckeye Sports Group' to enhance NIL opportunities Updated Jun. 10, 2025 6:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Ohio State is officially bringing its NIL collectives in-house.

According to multiple reports, Ohio State's athletic department is teaming up with Learfield’s Ohio State Sports Properties to form "Buckeye Sports Group," an initiative designed to support and enhance NIL opportunities for Ohio State athletes.

This news comes on the heels of the House v. NCAA settlement being formally approved, in return, paving the way for schools to now begin paying their athletes millions of dollars as soon as next month. The terms of the House settlement include approval for each school to share up to $20.5 million with athletes over the next year and $2.7 billion that will be paid over the next decade to thousands of former players who were barred from that revenue for years.

With the creation of the "Buckeye Sports Group," Ohio State will now consolidate the school's two existing NIL collectives, the 1870 Society and The Foundation. The partnership with Learfield will allow Buckeye athletes to access the sports marketing companies' NIL technology, which will in return assist athletes with brand deals, corporate partnerships and personal brand development in a more organized manner.

"Ohio State has always been a leader in college athletics, and this initiative is another step forward to build upon our strong NIL foundation," Ohio State's Deputy Director of Athletics Carey Hoyt said in a release, announcing the NIL partnership. "By combining the power of our athletic brand with Learfield's expansive network, we are creating an innovative, full-service approach to NIL that directly benefits our student-athletes."

Moving forward, financial agreements reached between athletes and third parties won’t count toward an athletic department’s annual cap, though any deal greater than $600 is now subject to approval by NIL Go, an online clearinghouse within the College Sports Commission, a freshly formed regulatory body created in response to the House v. NCAA lawsuit.

Ohio State has already been at the forefront when it comes to success in the NIL space. Sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has a reported NIL valuation of $4.2 million according to On3, which ranks third-highest among all college athletes, and he's inked notable deals with Nintendo, Red Bull and Lulelemon. Smith was recently unveiled as a co-cover star athlete for "College Football 26."

Fellow Buckeye football standout Caleb Downs has already had remarkable NIL success as well, carrying an NIL valuation of $2.4 million, which also ranks among the top valuations in college athletics. Downs, who transferred to Ohio State from Alabama following Nick Saban's retirement in 2024, has partnerships with Panini, Beats by Dre and American Eagle.

"As we enter a new era for college athletics, we're excited to build on our past successes and create even more meaningful NIL opportunities for Ohio State student-athletes," Vice President & General Manager of Learfield's Ohio State Sports Properties Todd Knisley said in the release. "With the strength of Buckeye Nation behind us, we're able to unlock incremental opportunities for partnerships on a local, regional, and national scale."

