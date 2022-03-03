Ohio State Buckeyes Ohio State head coach Ryan Day talks C.J. Stroud, NFL hopefuls on 'The Herd' 45 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud might not have won the Heisman Trophy as a freshman in 2021, but it's not hard to envision him hoisting the trophy in 2022 as a second-year starter.

As a freshman, Stroud was top-five in the country in multiple passing statistics, placing fifth in passing yards (4,435), touchdown passes (44), while placing first in QBR (91.6).

Stroud's performance crescendoed in the Rose Bowl against Utah, where he broke the prestigious bowl game's records for passing yards (573) and touchdown passes (six).

After being named first-team All-Big Ten and riding a wave of positive momentum into 2022, there is reason to believe there is even more in store for Stroud this coming season.

But before looking ahead, Ohio State head coach offered praise for his young quarterback while stopping by "The Herd."

"He's very talented. He sees the field, he prepares really well, his anticipation is excellent. He's very competitive," Day said. "Quickly, he got himself to a place where he was comfortable, and you could see by the end of the season, the Rose Bowl, that was probably his best game."

But if Stroud is going to take his game to the next level in 2022, he will have to do so without two of his top wide receivers, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, who are both preparing for the NFL Draft.

While Day heaped praise on Stroud, he wasn't shy about doing the same for his former wide receivers who combined for 25 receiving touchdowns in 2021.

"He's extremely competitive. He loves to play the game," Day said when describing Wilson. "The bigger the moment, the more he wants to play."

As for Olave, Day believes he could be the best deep threat he has ever coached.

"Chris is probably the best I've ever been around at tracking a deep ball. He can really fly," Day said.

The cupboard won't be bare at the receiver position for the Buckeyes in 2022 though, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr. ready to step to the forefront of the receiving corps.

And if they can be as dominant as Olave and Wilson, then Stroud could once again post a dominant season in 2022.

Watch the full interview with Day below.

