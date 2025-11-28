College Football
Ohio Lt. Gov. Tressel Puts Iconic Sweater-Vest On The Line Before Michigan Game
College Football

Ohio Lt. Gov. Tressel Puts Iconic Sweater-Vest On The Line Before Michigan Game

Updated Nov. 28, 2025 1:07 p.m. ET

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel, known for sporting a red sweater-vest when he led the Ohio State football team, may be feeling blue if the Buckeyes lose to the University of Michigan on Saturday.

Tressel has agreed to wear a blue vest if the Wolverines win the annual showdown. Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist will likewise wear a red Ohio State vest if his team loses.

"The game is one of the greatest traditions in all of sports," Tressel said in a statement Friday. "I like our chances heading into the game and have great faith in our guys. Let’s go Bucks!"″

Tressel was 106-22 in 10 seasons at Ohio State, including a national championship in 2002, and lost just once to Michigan.

Gilchrist is confident that Michigan will extend its recent winning streak in the showdown.

"I look forward to watching the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for the fifth year in a row," he said. "Forever Go Blue!"

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are eschewing fashion for salty snacks, with a bet featuring locally made potato chips.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Ohio State Buckeyes
Michigan Wolverines
College Football
