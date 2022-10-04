College Football College football odds Week 6: How to bet Texas Tech-Oklahoma State 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-1 Big 12 Conference, 3-2 overall) or No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0, 4-0) will grab the lead in the all-time series when the teams meet on Saturday in Stillwater, Okla.

The series is tied 23-23-3, with the Cowboys winning 11 of the past 13 games.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Red Raiders-Cowboys game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and a pick from our betting expert(odds via FOX Bet):

Texas Tech @ No. 7 Oklahoma State (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: Oklahoma State -9.5 (Oklahoma State favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Texas Tech covers)

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Texas Tech +240 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Total scoring over/under: 69.5 points scored by both teams combined

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor Highlights | CFB on FOX No. 9 Oklahoma State defeated No. 16 Baylor 36-25, marking the Cowboys' third-straight defeat of the Bears.

Pick via FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Cowboys are ranked seventh in the country and just took apart Baylor on the road, but the difficult portion of their season is about to begin. But first, they host Texas Tech in a sneaky trap game.

Oklahoma State has a gauntlet ahead – at undefeated TCU, vs. dangerous Texas and at giant slayer Kansas State. So you can forgive the Cowboys if they overlook a Red Raiders team that comes in off a loss (to K-State).

Beware the Red Raiders and have explosive QB Donovan Smith, who has orchestrated upsets over ranked Houston and Texas, both in overtime.

The total has been bet up from 64 to 67.5, but enough money has come in on Texas Tech to knock the spread down from 10 to 9.5. It’s the Big 12 – Oklahoma State blanked the Red Raiders last year in Lubbock, 23-0.

Hate not getting the best number on the total, but the Cowboys are 3-1 to the Over, and Texas Tech is 4-1.

PICK: Over 67.5 points scored by both teams combined points at FOX Bet

Are you ready for some college football? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today !

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more