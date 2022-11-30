College Football College football odds Week 14: How to bet Clemson-North Carolina 44 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The No. 9 Clemson Tigers (10-2) will face the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3) in college football's ACC championship game for the second time Saturday in Charlotte, N.C.

The Tigers edged the Tar Heels 45-37 for the 2015 ACC title. Clemson leads the all-time series 38-19-1, winning the past four matchups and seven of the past eight.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the ACC championship game between Clemson and North Carolina, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 23 North Carolina at Charlotte, N.C. (8 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Clemson -7.5 (Clemson favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise North Carolina covers)

Moneyline: Clemson -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); North Carolina +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 63.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

Let's root for points in the ACC Championship game.

Clemson’s offense can sometimes sputter and look disjointed, but it does score points. Clemson ranks 28th in points per drive and has scored 30 points or more points in 10 of 12 games. This Tigers offense is facing a Tar Heel defense that’s atrocious. UNC ranks 111th in points per drive. When Clemson has faced a defense ranked worse than 53rd overall, the Tigers have scored anywhere from 31 to 51 points. Clemson is going to score nonstop Saturday in Charlotte against the Tar Heels.

North Carolina is in this game because of its offense but, more specifically, because its quarterback. Drake Maye has thrown for 3,847 yards with 35 passing touchdowns. He also leads the team in rushing, with 629 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Clemson’s defense is outstanding, but when facing the three offenses that ranked in the top 34, Clemson allowed 31, 28 and 45 points.

North Carolina can score. Tar Heels must score to keep it close. I like the Over in this contest.

PICK: Over 63.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet.

