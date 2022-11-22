College Football
College football odds Week 13: How to bet Washington-Washington State, pick
45 mins ago

The No. 12 Washington Huskies (9-2) play at the Washington State Cougars (7-4) on Saturday as one of the longest rivalries in the Pacific Northwest resumes.

The Huskies lead the all-time series – which began in 1900 – 71-32-6. The Cougars won the last meeting in Seattle, snapping the Huskies' 10-game win streak in the rivalry. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Washington and Washington State, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Joel Klatt breaks down Caleb Williams' impressive 503 yard performance.

No. 12 Washington at Washington State (10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Washington -2.5 (Washington favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Washington State covers)
Moneyline: Washington -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Washington State +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 59 points scored by both teams combined

SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
17
Washington Huskies
WASH
Washington State Cougars
WSU

Pick via FOX Sports betting analyst Geoff Schwartz:

The Apple Cup in the Palouse with a 7:30 p.m. local kick – have to love the home Cougars in this spot. 

The forecast for Saturday night in Pullman is cold with wet weather, either freezing rain or snow. This is not ideal for Washington’s high-powered passing attack facing the best defense they’ve seen all season. The Cougars are ranked 12th in defensive efficiency and 21st in points per drive. They are equipped to slow down Washington’s passing attack, which we’ve seen is possible when they play better defenses like Oregon State and Cal.

Yes, I am concerned about Washington State’s offense in the cold and wet conditions. The Cougars can run the ball, although they mostly choose to ignore that part of their offense. They have a shaky offensive line which can lead to pressure and mistakes from quarterback Cam Ward. 

However, Washington’s defense should not provide much resistance. I like the home Cougars to pull a small upset in this game.

PICK: Washington State (+2 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 2 points (or win outright) 

