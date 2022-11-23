College Football
College football odds Week 13: How to bet Nebraska-Iowa, pick
College football odds Week 13: How to bet Nebraska-Iowa, pick

1 hour ago

The Iowa Hawkeyes put their seven-game win streak against the Nebraska Cornhuskers since 2015 on the line when the Big Ten rivals meet Friday in Ames, Iowa.

Despite the Hawkeyes' recent success, the Cornhuskers lead the all-time series 29-20-3.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Nebraska and Iowa, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Iowa clinches nail-biting victory against Minnesota

The Iowa Hawkeyes earned a nail-biting victory against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Nebraska at Iowa (4 p.m. ET Friday, Big Ten Network)

Point spread: Iowa -10.5 (Iowa favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Nebraska covers)
Moneyline: Iowa -455 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Nebraska +300 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Laying points with Iowa was a non-starter four weeks ago. The Hawkeyes were 3-4 after a 54-10 loss to Ohio State, and it seemed very likely that they wouldn’t be bowl eligible for the first time in a decade.

Then they started to click.

Iowa is 7-4 against the spread (ATS) and has rattled off four straight wins — and covers — and there’s now a very strong possibility that the Hawks will face the winner of Michigan and Ohio State in the Big Ten championship.

Meanwhile, Nebraska has been a dumpster fire all season. The Huskers are allowing over 400 yards of offense per game and things haven’t gotten better down the stretch. This tumultuous season is almost over, and I have a feeling Big Red will happily throw in the towel in the second half.

Lay the points.

PICK: Iowa (-10.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 10.5 points

