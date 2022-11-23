College Football College football odds Week 13: How to bet LSU-Texas A&M, pick 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The No. 5 LSU Tigers (9-2) look to remain in the College Football Playoff hunt when they play at 4-7 Texas A&M in an SEC West Division contest on Saturday.

The Tigers have won five in a row, including a 32-31 overtime win over then-No. 6 Alabama on Nov. 5. The Aggies started the season No. 6, but a six-game skid dropped them from the polls.

No. 5 LSU at Texas A&M (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: LSU -10 (LSU favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Texas A&M covers)

Moneyline: LSU -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Texas A&M +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

I wish I could take the points with the Aggies.

But after watching Jimbo Fisher’s squad struggle to crack 20 points against lowly UMass, I’ve decided I would rather light my money on fire. It’s very difficult to bet on a team that’s completely dead to rights, so let’s look at another avenue — the point total.

Texas A&M is likely starting freshman quarterback Conner Weigman, who has his work cut out for him against a rather stingy LSU defense. I don’t expect Weigman to sustain many long drives, and you have to believe that Fisher wants to play the field position game to try and keep it close.

This feels like 27-10.

PICK: Under 47.5 scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

