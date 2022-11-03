College Football
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Liberty-Arkansas
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Liberty-Arkansas

The Arkansas Razorbacks were ranked as high as No. 10 after winning their first three games, but it's the Liberty Flames (7-1) who are currently ranked (No. 23 in The Associated Press poll) as the teams meet Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Razorbacks (5-3) won their previous two games after stopping a three-game skid, and the Flames — an independent FBS team — have won five in a row. Liberty coach Hugh Freeze previously coached at Arkansas State (2011) and Ole Miss (2012-16).

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Liberty and Arkansas, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet).

Liberty at Arkansas (4 p.m. ET Saturday, SEC Network)

Point spread: Arkansas -14.5 (Arkansas favored to win by more than 14.5 points, otherwise Liberty covers)
Moneyline: Arkansas -667 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Liberty +370 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $47 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 61.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Flames have hit the Over in the Over/Under (O/U) four times in their past five road games.

The Flames have hit the Under in the O/U four times in their past five November games.

The Flames are 2-5 against the spread (ATS) in their past seven Saturday road games.

The Razorbacks are 2-4 ATS in their past six games.

The Razorbacks have hit the Over in the O/U seven times in their past eight games.

The Razorbacks are 6-1 straight up (SU) in their past seven home games.

